Her stalker was arrested for the third time, hours after his release

sApparently going to prison twice is not enough treatment David CroweWho was arrested by the New York Police again after they spotted that person two hundred meters from Taylor Swift's house, two hours after his release!

Crowe had been released hours earlier When he entered prison for the second time, he gained the confidence of the judge who released him on the condition that he respect the court’s decision to stay away from Taylor Swift. This was something the individual did not comply with and was sent back to prison.

The artist's alleged harasser has filed several charges against her and is facing disturbing charges from the Public Prosecution, which reported this Crowe frequented the vicinity of the music star's home on about 30 occasions. In the past sixty days, to which must be added another day for this latest arrest.

Because of this recent appearance of Crowe, Taylor Swift's alleged stalker doesn't seem to understand the opportunity they're giving him by releasing him. Just two hours after he appeared in court on charges of loitering around his house, He appeared again in Al-Mughni's neighborhood and was arrested again.

In the video recorded by a passerby David Crowe was seen smoking a cigarette outside a McDonald's restaurant It hits close to home though as many witnesses end up missing Police called after seeing him at Taylor Swift's house.

According to the method “TZM”they explain Crowe realizes what he's doing and speaks clearly. He's obsessed with her and can't stay away from where she lives. “We are doing everything we can to protect her.”