January 25, 2024

“The world is still the home of Mojo Dojo Casa”

Lane Skeldon January 25, 2024 2 min read

despite of Eight nominations Barbie At the 2024 OscarsSocial media has been on fire over the absence of the highest-grossing film of 2024 from some of the major categories of the Hollywood Academy Awards.

in this way, Margot Robbie was snubbed in the Best Leading Actress section After sneaking into the entire awards season. A category in which Annette Bening will finally compete NaiadLily Gladstone Moon killersSandra Holler Anatomy of a fallCarey Mulligan by Teacher And Emma Stone's Poor creatures.

For this part, Greta Gerwig didn't make it into the Best Director category either. Where we find Justin Treat's Anatomy of a fallMartin Scorsese Moon killersChristopher Nolan oppenheimer, Yorgos Lanthimos Poor creatureBy Jonathan Glazer Area of ​​interest.



Margot Robbie's absence from the 2024 Oscars: Outrage and memes

“Justice for Barbie“,”I ignore Margot Robbie” or “The world is still Mojo Dojo Casa House” The most visible logos were by users of X, formerly known as TwitterWho oscillates between anger and bewilderment at the lack of attendance in the film compared to 13 nominations Oppenheimer11 ok Poor creatures Or 10 am Moon killers.

Who did The nods were Ryan Gosling and America Ferrerathe actors who play Ken and Gloria, as well as Songs I'm just Ken (By Mark Ronson and Andrew White) and What are you made for? (by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell), but Dua Lipa's song was excluded.

The 2024 Oscars promise to be accompanied by the best music from Gerwig's film, with the potential performance everyone has been asking for: Ryan Gosling on stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. We still have to wait March 10 To find out what's finally happening in celebration of the best films released in 2023.

