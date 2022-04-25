Guatemala gives El Salvador a 4-0 friendly win – Prensa Libre

Currently, Luis Fernando Tena is in charge of the Guatemalan national team at the right foot, after leading against Cuba (1-0), Haiti (2-1) and this Sunday against El Salvador (4-0). , Mexican coach undefeated with Blue and White.

Guatemala and El Salvador met in a friendly match held at Paypal Park in San Jose, California, where Bicolor beat El Salvador 4-0, who failed to enter the match.

After an initial 5 minutes with some hesitation, Guatemala gradually became comfortable without the ball and a smart and organized team was seen inside the field. Guatemala’s first arrival came via Alejandro Galindo, who stole a ball and sent it to Oscar Santis, who sent in a cross, and the Salvadoran defense managed to banish it when Robin Betancworth looked like it was going to end.

The scoreboard opened in the 25th minute, when Oscar Santis took a free kick and Jose Morales headed in at the far post. Goalkeeper Kevin Karabants was left without a chance. Soon, Oscar Santis gave another warning with another free kick from just outside the area.

And the second entry fell in the 53rd minute, and it was Alejandro Galindo who led a counter-attack that made Oscar Santis 2-0. Barely five minutes passed when Santis returned to be present on the scoreboard, once again on a counterattack, Mazatec took Nelson Blanco to dance and then scored 3-0 with a left-footed shot from the outskirts of the area.

The fourth goal came in the afternoon through Steven Robles, when he recovered a ball, lowered it from his chest and fired a powerful shot with his left leg that Kevin Karavantes shot into the bottom of the net.

Luis Fernando Tena with the Guatemalan national team scored 3 victories, 7 goals and scored only one goal against him. His next opponent will be Mexico in another friendly match scheduled for Wednesday 27 April.