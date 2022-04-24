Chivas is here to fight any opponent

Chivas de Guadalajara striker, Alexis Vega issued an epic warning to the rest of the upcoming La Liga qualifiers on Saturday night distance Secure their place in the playoffs with a 3-1 win over Pumas de la Onam at Akron Stadium This included a superb goal and assist from the Rogblanco striker in Round 16 of the ATP Finals.”Mexico screamsFrom Liga MX.

The Holy Herd achieved its third victory in just one week to make a meteoric leap in the rankings and save his ticket to the Fiesta Grande, having defeated the university’s students, with Goals for Vega, Roberto Alvarado and Jesus “Canelo” AngoloTo the delight of the Rojiblanco fans at the Gigante de Zapopan.

The “Puppy“Vega, still on the Akron Arena, spoke with Chivas TV and admitted that”We had a hard time when we didn’t give results, but we were calm, because we knew we played well but the results let us down. Now that the team is complete, I think we are all for one We played very well, the results accompanied us and what better way to celebrate in this way: a week of nine points, which is what we were looking for, and we have one match left, another final, and that is a win. We can get to the top four and that’s what we want, playing Liguilla“.

The Chivas striker confirmed, in an interview with Liga MX, that this positive streak, “This was what we were looking for. Happy, because the team won, I always put that first and then thank my teammates, who give me confidence. I try to have fun and Goals are given, so we have to continue on this pathVega, in Akron Park, issued a warning to the rest of the classifieds, after saying:This group is here to fight any opponent, and everyone knows that if Chivas participate in the playoffs and the league, they will compete, yes or yes, and we have to keep working.“.

Vega also had words for chivahermanos who attended the stands of Akron Stadium and noted the feeling “Grateful to each of them, because they pay a ticket, to enjoy, to see a good show and in good health, Everyone knows how to do in court and this is for him, for my family and for the institution that deserves it“.

