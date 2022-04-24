Miguel Herrera issues warning after Florian Thuven’s outrage

Jorge Rosales

Monterey / 23.04.2022 22:06:02

Florian Thuven upset When he was deposed in the second half, the coach of tigersAnd Michael HerreraComment it They talked to the players that this was the last time they made angry faces On the seat.

“All the players leave the match angry, but One has to edit because you are not in the game and trying to edit to get back into the game, but there are times when it doesn’t happen. I have already told you: ‘The last time an annoying guy walked into the bank‘Cause they don’t make a happy face when I put them on from the start. There’s not much to talk about, you have to put it into it,” he declared.

employment defeat against Americaand the second in a row, Peugo commented that within his analysis, Revolutions have fallen After qualifying early to Liguilla.

Analyzing with the boys It seems to me that we relaxed a lot when we got the rating He added that there were bad matches, we did not play well, we did not generate football, we made it and they beat us again.”

The Mexican strategist commented on Saturday Bad game is combined with good tactical strategy of the opponentin this case by Fernando Ortiz.