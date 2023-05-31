Grupo Firme vocalist Edwin Kaz threw himself into the crowd, but no one caught him

On May 28, Grupo Firme performed at the Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park in Chicago, where Edwin Kazthe group’s vocalist, starred in an awkward moment with the audience.

In many videos circulating on social media, you can see the moment when the singer is very excited, so he trips on stage and throws himself into the audience. However, his fans didn’t seem to be on board with him, dropping him to the ground.

A recording closer to the perimeter of the fall shows how the attendees had their hands full with their phones, so they didn’t intend to pick them up triumphantly, as Kaz surely expected it to happen.

After that, people started helping the singer rejoin him, although it wasn’t easy in the crowd, as it was even noted that a woman approached to take advantage of the opportunity and embrace him.

The concert also had another somewhat bittersweet moment, as Eduin recounted: “Just yesterday we broke records at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with over 68,000 people in attendance. But yesterday we also found out that my grandmother passed away. I’m sad but honored to be here.” This show is in honor of my mother Thomasa, who is now in heaven.”

On May 30, the singer posted a post on Instagram in which she attached some photos of his grandmother’s funeral, in addition to that, he wrote: “This is where the show has to go. One of the hardest weekends of my life. The same night I was so excited to crash A record-breaking city in Los Angeles, it was the same night my grandmother passed away.”

“I did my best to get a good face and brighten up the night, because that’s what you’re going to do, to have fun and I think that goal has been achieved. And then, Chicago, such an important festival called Sueños that I’m going to have to close the event, I couldn’t cancel, but I’m leaving with all the attitude

And I tried to do my best.”

