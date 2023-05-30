Haydée Milanés, happy to sing with Willy Chirino

Famous Cuban singer Heidi Milanes was very happy after attending Willy Chirino’s concert.

She felt more joy when he, also an island-born, invited her to come on stage to perform a musical theme with him. The show took place at the Flamingo Bar Theater in Miami, Florida.

In her profiles on social networks, the daughter of the unforgettable Pablo Milanes, said that it was a pleasure to sing with Chirino.

“My friends, I tell you that I attended for the first time a concert by Maestro Willy Chirino. I enjoyed it so much…! It was very emotional because I spent all my time singing and dancing to the songs I used to hear at parties as a teenager! What a beauty and what He has such taste in music, what a beautiful voice, what a Cuban gentleman! How we missed Willy Chirino’s concerts in Cuba.”

“Well, to add to my happiness, the teacher invited me upstairs to sing ‘Thought’ together. What a lovely truth to sing it with Willie, how beautiful, how much passion and beautiful energy!”, an emotional Haydée posted.

A recent post left Milanese to thank Willy Chirino and show total respect for his musical work, which has spanned decades. I was so happy. Thank you Willie for the invitation. Thank you for your wonderful party! You had a “perfect night,” as the chorus of a Cuban song indicates.

Clap and criticize

As usual in these times, every post by an artist is immediately praised by many and criticized by many others. In this case there is no exception to the rule. Haydée has received many comments for and against her meeting with Willy Chirino.

Some of the more radical criticize her for her approach to the exiled musician, while others applaud her for the emotional moment and her words of gratitude.

“Being able to attend Willy’s concert is a luxury and to sing alongside him is a source of pride. Congratulations Haydée,” one netizen wrote. Another Facebook user said: “Many congratulations, this is what we Cubans have left, to live music.”