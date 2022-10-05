Velma from Scooby-Doo is officially a lesbian

It’s been an open secret, but it’s finally been made official, Velma’s Scooby-Doo character is a lesbian and that’s how director Odi Harrison reveals it in the new special tape for HalloweenScooby Doo!

OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0ilx2uid1q And the[مدش]. Tren 🎃 (MythicalLlamaXO) October 3, 2022

In the movie, the mastermind (voiced by Kate Micucci) falls in love with Coco Diablo (Merna Velasco), the previously mentioned head of the notorious crime syndicate, much to the delight of Scooby-Doo fans.

This is my favorite scene!! pic.twitter.com/V07OfY1nsS And the[مدش]. snow White 4 October 2022

The tensed scenes with Velma were spreading on Twitter. In one scene, Daphne (Gray Griffin) taunts a colleague for solving riddles about apparent attraction. “I didn’t know convicted criminals of your kind,” he jokes. A confused Velma shrugs off the comments before declaring, “Oh, who am I kidding? I’m so broke, Daphne!”

The series’ producer, Tony Cervon, also confirmed Velma’s sexual status on Instagram.

“Obviously I don’t represent all versions of Velma Dinkley, but I am one of the main people that represents this,” she shared on Instagram. “We made our intentions as clear as possible ten years ago. Most of our fans understood. For those who haven’t, I suggest you take a closer look. No new news here.”

