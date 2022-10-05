The strange reaction of the footballer after listening to a song by Shakira during the warm-up period at FC Barcelona

Barcelona central defense According to several Spanish media, He would have cheated on Shakira with him Clara Shea Marty the 23-year-old he met at his company Kosmos.

Gerard Piqué is one of the most famous names in the entertainment world After his brilliance in a media parting with Shakira amid endless Rumors about his alleged infidelity.

Four months after their separation, Pique continues to give what to talk about because of Constantly appearing in public With the woman he was not loyal to the Colombian singer.

However, this time The Spanish footballer was also a trend due to the last match between FC Barcelona and Mallorca.

Read also: Shakira: Iker Casillas’ surprising response to rumors about his alleged relationship with the Colombian singer

During the warm-up period before the match in Visit Mallorca StadiumAnd the Gerard Hammerd had an extraordinary moment after the topic our enda song sung by Shakira, was heard at the loudest voice in the stadium.

It may interest you: Shakira and Pique: The day the footballer refused a kiss to the Colombian singer

The reproduction of this topic in the full warm-up of FC Barcelona caused a surprise among the people present at the stadium, who They expected an angry reaction from Pique to this apparent provocation.

however, The Spanish footballer was confined to lowering his head for a few seconds and continuing the stretching exercises before the matchwhich means his return to ownership in an official match.

Read more: ‘He’s using Clara Shea Marty to piss off Shakira’: New revelations on Pique’s alleged revenge plan

Since its release, lyrics our end In connection with Gerard Pique and His alleged infidelity with Clara Shea Martyas such Shakira released this song just weeks before her split from the footballer was officially confirmed.