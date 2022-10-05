October 5, 2022

Gerard Piqué en el calentamiento del FC Barcelona

The strange reaction of the footballer after listening to a song by Shakira during the warm-up period at FC Barcelona

Lane Skeldon October 5, 2022 2 min read

Gerard Piqué is one of the most famous names in the entertainment world After his brilliance in a media parting with Shakira amid endless Rumors about his alleged infidelity.

Barcelona central defenseAccording to several Spanish media, He would have cheated on Shakira with him Clara Shea Martythe 23-year-old he met at his company Kosmos.

Four months after their separation, Pique continues to give what to talk about because of Constantly appearing in public With the woman he was not loyal to the Colombian singer.

However, this time The Spanish footballer was also a trend due to the last match between FC Barcelona and Mallorca.

During the warm-up period before the match in Visit Mallorca StadiumAnd the Gerard Hammerd had an extraordinary moment after the topic our enda song sung by Shakira, was heard at the loudest voice in the stadium.

The reproduction of this topic in the full warm-up of FC Barcelona caused a surprise among the people present at the stadium, who They expected an angry reaction from Pique to this apparent provocation.

however, The Spanish footballer was confined to lowering his head for a few seconds and continuing the stretching exercises before the matchwhich means his return to ownership in an official match.

Since its release, lyrics our end In connection with Gerard Pique and His alleged infidelity with Clara Shea Martyas such Shakira released this song just weeks before her split from the footballer was officially confirmed.

