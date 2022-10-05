October 5, 2022

Magali Medina remembers Gisela Valcarcel’s meeting with Vladimiro Montesinos VIDEO in the SIN room: ‘The book of La Señito was prevented from coming out’ Entertainment | Offers

Lane Skeldon October 5, 2022 2 min read

Keep fighting. He started his show last Tuesday, October 4th, recalling his controversial past to Like his meeting with Alberto Fujimori’s former presidential advisor, Vladimiro Montesinos, in the 1990s.

She visited the SIN room, remember, if you had gone they would have crucified me. This man, one of the most evil men in Peruvian politics, kept nothing to himselfhe had surveillance cameras for everyone and in his private room where he greeted all over Peru, there he recorded each of his guests, attacked the host of the Magaly TV show La Firme.

The “magpie” from the archive took photos where Gisela Valcarcel appears in the room of the National Intelligence Service (SIN), where Montesinos received politicians and businessmen. The videos are still remembered as the controversial “Vladivo”.

Gisela didn’t want to publish a book for her

Magali revealed it To ask him to help her prevent the publication of a book called “La Señito”, written by her ex-partner Carlos Vidal.

Gisela went to ask Montesinos to block the publication of “La Cineto”, written by a porter named Carlos Vidal., who at that time was Gisela’s friend for many years, a saved man and wrote a book at the end of the relationship, but the young lady with the help of Montsen prevented him from leaving. Of course, he won all the trials and I suppose with the help of Montesino,” he specified.

