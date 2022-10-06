The unimaginable reason why Shakira refused to act in the movie “Mask of Zorro”

Talking about Shakira It is impossible to forget everything that is going on in your life today, with your partner’s breakup and the scandals that this has brought. Recently, there has not been a day when the singer did not appear in tabloids and online publications. But this time, to decompress the topic a little, we will put on the table the time when he was offered the leading role in the movie “zorro maskWith the Spanish actor Antonio Banderas.

Singer Shakira She showed that she is not afraid of challenges and is always ready to move forward and grow. For this reason, many producers saw in it the possibility of interpreting the female character Antonio Banderasin the movie zorro mask And by the way, I see her evolving into the actress that’s inside of her.

The producers showed the film, which later became a huge hit, on Shakira To perform the lead role of Elena de la Vega. The singer preferred to decline the proposal because the role was in English and at that time she did not have as good a level of English as she is now.

This film drew attention to the history of the character who was an icon in the 60s and 70s, and to the actors who accompanied the cast at that time. Antonio Banderas He became the focus of the project, along with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anthony Hopkins, and Stuart Wilson.

Source: Pinterest

rejecting it Shakira To be part of the cast, the character of Elena de la Vega fell into the hands of Catherine Zeta-Jones who knew how to play an amazing role alongside Antonio Banderas in zorro mask. Regarding Shakira After a long time, she opted for the role as an actress in Zootopia where she lent her voice to Gazelle, the pop star.