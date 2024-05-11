Venezuela shared an important detail with DoorDash in Houston

An immigrant from Venezuela living in Houston, USA, posted a video on Tiktok in which he described what delivery work is like on the DoorDash platform, and revealed why, in his experience, it is important not to accept all orders that appear. In the application.

Louis Bertie is the founder of DeliveryTV, a YouTube channel where he explains the business of product delivery on various platforms. In addition, on his social networks he gives various advice to other guys on the first steps they should take when starting this kind of work.

“Some deliverers’ strategy is to accept whatever the app sends. At the networks they told me: ‘Louis, I’m fine, I accept everything.’ I thought: What if I experiment, what if I accept everything they ask me for five days,” she shared on her @DeliveryTv account. In the video description, she wrote: “Just to prove it’s not worth it.”

After scrolling through the app, he accepted the first order and launched into a challenge that quickly went viral: “I have my Captain Crawfish order. It had all the ingredients that should be a bad order. First, the offer: 8 miles (12 kilometers), for US$5, terrible. Later, the customer gave a series of instructions and did not tip me.

A few minutes later, another order came from not far from where he was. “I got another order at Dickey’s Barbecue. 19.7 miles (31 kilometers) for only US$9. The customer paid US$4. Imagine.” On the second day of the challenge, which had more than 20,000 views, he angrily revealed: “Everything was fine until this moment. I got an order at Little Caesar’s Pizza 8.1 miles (12 kilometers) away for US$3. It is to show them.

On the third and fourth days, he worked expectantly, hoping for more promising orders. However, he had another disappointment. “I got orders from Shogun Sushi and Hibachi. 11.2 miles (17 kilometers), for US$11. The night is over and I’ve only made three orders,” he exclaims. Before completing the challenge, he ordered 11.3 miles (11 kilometers) at Cracker Barrel for $5.25.

What is the best way to work on doordash?

Characterized by distances, tips and low cost, Lewis provided statistics from the five days of the challenge and revealed: “I traveled 312.7 miles (502 kilometers) and only made US$196.75?. After presenting the case, the San Francisco-based company that operates an online food ordering and delivery platform He started a discussion among users who wanted to know more about

“If you don’t pick some good orders it’s unfair. I realized that you depend more on the luck of the day than anything else,” said a delivery driver. “DoorDash and UberEats, these two apps are not profitable because many drivers and apps know the need for people to accept them all,” admitted another.

