June 1, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s sincere words to his friend Bruce Willis

(CNN) – Arnold Schwarzenegger loves Bruce Willis very much.

The protagonist of “Terminator” Recently spoke to CinemaBlend About his friend and fellow action star.

The former California governor was asked about the fact that Willis had to retire due to his health.

“I think it’s great,” Schwarzenegger said of Willis. “He was, always for years and years, a huge, huge star. And I think he will always be remembered as a big, big star. And a good guy.”

Willis’ family announced last year that the actor was taking a step back from acting because he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that can impair the ability to communicate, according to the Mayo Clinic.

His family has since shared that Willis suffers from frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which is “a general term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.”

“I understand that due to his health conditions he had to retire,” Schwarzenegger said.

“But in general, you know, we haven’t really retired,” he added. “Action Heroes Recharge”.

Willis turned 68 in March.

