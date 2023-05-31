Kate Beckinsale and the day Keanu Reeves helped her not make a fool of herself at Cannes

Keanu Reeves gesture that Kate Beckinsale never forgot

Kate Beckinsale Join the group of celebrities who praise Actor Keanu Reeves is considered one of the best people in Hollywood. 30 years after the premiere of the film Much Ado About NothingThe actress saved an anecdote that was her hero matrix As one of the main characters in the story.

an actress Hell He’s back at the Cannes Film Festival this year, presenting the 1993 film adaptation of Shakespeare directed by Kenneth Branagh, which stars an ensemble cast with Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard.

After the event that took place in recent weeks in France, Beckinsale shared on social networks a photo of her on the red carpet that year with her colleagues and revealed the feat her colleagues had done by helping her prevent what could have been a big deal. Wardrobe problem on his first visit to Cannes.

Posting the story on Instagram, the interpreter recounted that just as they were about to get out of the car, the buttons on her suits snapped and the dress “raised like a roller blind.”

Quick to react, both Reeves and Leonard came to her aid, pinning part of her dress from the back while they all posed for photos together. The actress recounted first, explaining that it was her mother who found copies of those photos from the ’90s.

“It didn’t feel right to go look for my suit and we’re all in the car, so I I panicked in silence. I walked out on the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what happened.” Then, you can see in the photo the artist shared how she holds the front of the dress “down” while the actors hold the back of the design as they embrace.

Beckinsale has praised his co-stars for their willingness to mediate and help in these types of situations. “Ultimate legends who may not have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word ‘compiled’.” [una pieza cosida a una prenda para reforzar o ceñir una parte de la misma] before, but both of them stepped in to save me without asking any questions.”

Kate Beckinsale arrives on the red carpet at Cannes – Credits: VALERY HACHE

On the other hand, the actress caught the attention of the paparazzi last week when she walked the red carpet at the movie premiere. pot or faux Starring Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel. There she was wearing a green jumpsuit with transparencies and sparkles Zuhair Murad Plus a great matching skirt.

When a post was made on his social networks about this special day, his followers began to leave him various comments, with many praising his appearance and appearance while – as always happens – others criticizing him or asking him if he had done any retouching on his face. “Please tell me you got it facelift Because you can’t be that pretty at 50,” one user wrote, to which the actress replied: “No, I’m sorry. Maybe in July everything will start to fall apart. Why July, because it is the month in which the actress will be 50 years old. Then he added:There is no thread lift, no Botox, no laser, no nose surgery, no fillers“.

He also told what is done with the skin to keep it healthy and healthy: “I make myself Plasma treatments To increase collagen and microcurrents to tighten the skin and supply it with oxygen. On the other hand, he admitted that he would like to try to do something with lasers, but it’s still discouraged because it scares him.

