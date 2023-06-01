Tired of her children being bullied, Shakira made a drastic decision to banish the paparazzi

New pictures of Shakira and her children in Miami. The singer is tired of the press harassing Milan and Sasha

Shakira made the decision to move on On his way, so he left behind the life he led Gerrard Pique In Barcelona on April 1, 2023. This is amid strong rumors about a letter the former footballer’s father had sent, telling him that he would have to leave the luxurious mansion in Esplugas de Llobregat no later than the end of that month.

Upon her arrival in Miami, with the understanding that her children would be more exposed to the press, she posted a statement asking reporters and paparazzi They respect privacy Milan and Sasha. However, this was not to be met, since as you mentioned catalonia native, Reporters echoed the people picking up and dropping off kids at the school Miami Country Day School.

Shakira with her two children, Milan and Sasha Pique, left Barcelona on the singer’s private plane. Tatiana Monivar

“A month ago, the school where the minors will study was finally published, and Since then it has become easy to find paparazzi at the school gates“To find out who is the one who takes them and takes them,” the source told the media.

This situation was “fed up” by the translator tablets And Music Sessions #53 Who would have made the decision to look for a new home so that their children would have more privacy when doing activities. Spanish media reported this Shakira seeks to stop at all costs the hell that Milan and Sasha are going through.

Shakira shared a touching photo with her two children, Milan and Sasha. Taken from Instagram @shakira

“He is seeking to end all kinds of news with silence… He is looking for a new home where he can live in peace, his refuge,” added the source, who was cited by him. Catalan citizen.

At the moment, there is no official statement if this is really happening with the privacy of minors, as there are still no photos of minors in school activities within the institution where they study. photo Milan and Sasha are always accompanied by the singer, Likewise, information about the school where the two children are studying has been known since the beginning of April.

Pictures of Shakira and Pique without a mask on the streets of Spain with Milan and Sasha. The singer has always been aware of the well-being of her children. Grosby Group

This would be related to statements that had been circulating for weeks, when she was seen walking the streets of Miami and even indications that she would be looking for a home in one of the most exclusive strips in Florida. It comes to fisher island, A place that can only be reached by boat or helicopter, where her neighbors have to approve the singer’s arrival.

It is the most expensive residential area in the world, with the most millionaires per square meter. It is a place that can be reached by boat or helicopter,” the Spanish press expressed.

According to the data you disclosed bloomberg, This is one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the United States, with over 1,300 residents with an annual income of more than $2.5 million.

The Barranquillara was in Barranquilla From May 26th to Sunday May 28th, accompanied by her children Milan and Sasha. As mentioned colombian media, translator Flies in the house, monotonous And tabletsAnd He stayed in the tourist area of ​​Caño Dulce, located 30 minutes from the capital of the Atlantic Ocean.

Shakira was visiting her father in Colombia, who is in poor health, but is stable. / photo: Instagram @shakira

The singer’s reason for being in the country was the surprise visit she made to her father William Mubarak He will face a special health condition. As reported by the media, Shakira’s father is stable and will not live in Miami. As many think since he moved to the City of the Sun.

One of the singer’s conditions was that her relatives could not share photos of their children on social networks, so everything was treated in the strictest confidence.

Read on:

Alec Baldwin underwent surgery and had his hip replaced

Who is Nour Al-Falah, Al Pacino’s girlfriend, who was Mick Jagger’s partner?

Pique repeats with Clara Xia the same formula he used to conquer Shakira