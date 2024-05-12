Katy Perry’s impressive YouTube record surpasses that of Taylor Swift and Shakira

“Roar” has exceeded 4 billion views. The song was released in 2013. (Image source: YouTube/Reuters)

It debuted as an empowering anthem and is undoubtedly the most successful song of all time Kate Berry. On May 10, Billboard magazine announced the music video “Hadeer” The American artist has surpassed the amazing number of 4 billion views on YouTube. With this number, she reaffirms her position as the most viewed video clip by a female artist on the platform, surpassing figures such as Taylor Swift and Shakira.

In second place is “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” by Shakirathe official theme of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, with approximately 3.923 million views. Kate Berry He also ranked third with the song “Dark Horse ft. Juicy J,” which achieved more than 3.72 billion views.

For this part, Taylor Swift It ranks fourth and fifth thanks to the films “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space,” which collected 3,431 million and 3,419 million views, respectively. The list also includes video singing to “Let her go” From the movie Frozen (movie version played by Idina Menzel); “Hello who Adele; “New Rules”, by Dua Lipa; “Shantaji” by Shakira’s Maluma song; And “work from home” does it Fifth Harmony And Ty Dolla $ign.

Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” is the second most viewed music video by a female artist on YouTube (Credit: archive)

“Hadeer” by Katy Perry It was released on August 10, 2013 with a video directed by Grady Hall and Mark Codsey. The story follows the singer in the jungle, after she survives a plane crash, and shows her facing various challenges with a humorous tone and a very clear message of strength. The song was a commercial success and reached number one on the charts Billboard Hot 100.

The song was the lead single from her fourth studio album, “Prism,” and was the result of Perry’s collaboration with songwriters and producers Dr. Luke, Max Martin, Bonnie McKee and Circut.

In an interview with CBS. In 2014, Mackey highlighted the meaning the track had for Perry’s personal history. It was a turning point, because The artist was going through a recovery phase after her divorce from Russell Brand He wanted to explore deeper, darker themes in his music.

The plot of the “Roar” video finds Perry facing challenges in the woods with a message of self-improvement (Capture: YouTube/Katy Perry)

“[’Roar’] “I felt very strongly from the beginning,” the composer explained. “It was about putting the right words together so that they had that visual appeal.” Phrases like “I went from nothing to being my own hero” reflect Katie’s new perspective and the growth she wanted to show the audience.

The original intention of delving into darker territory was abandoned to make way for work that proved cathartic for Perry, turning “Prism” into a project “It went from a dark album to an empowering album full of light“.

The “Roar” video was not without controversy. Although this was resolved without much discussion. In September 2013, Beta He expressed his concern about the welfare of the wild animals used in the filming through a letter he obtained Hollywood Reporter.

In September 2013, PETA criticized Katy Perry for having wild animals in her video (Capture: YouTube/Katy Perry)

Activist Merrilee Burke has spoken out against the presence of these creatures in film and television productions, where the lights, equipment and shooting environment can be a major source of stress.

but, Kate Berrywhich is involved in the same animal rights activism, made sure to have supervisors from a similar organization on set.

Representatives of the Animal Rights Society (ARA) were present during the three days of filming the video, which featured an elephant, a monkey, a tiger and birds. The ARA issued a statement saying there were no bad practices and that “guidelines for safe filming with animals” had been properly followed.