Scorpio monthly horoscope: June 2023

in it Scorpio for the month of JuneYou will have very happy days for love affair and friendships, because you will flow harmoniously to show the love that is in your heart. Regarding the financial part, you will receive business proposals and the possibility of making new investments.

So that you can orient yourself in the cycle you’re in and program your work goals, as well as your social and love lives, I’ll explain how planetary energies affect you this month.

The main trend of June

In June you will receive good effects from sun In your horoscope to achieve approval of credits and refinancing, and to obtain bonuses and prizes from the company where you work.

Meanwhile, the full moon It will bring about such a change in your economy that you will look at other financial possibilities. in matters of love Jupiter Excitement will intensify.

prosperity and work

From the beginning of the month until the 21st, Sun and Mercury will activate the sector of your horoscope in which you meet with partners to conclude new business agreements; Even if they are friends or family, this influence will help you create new businesses and partnerships to increase profits.

In addition, you will focus on ordering your bank balances and improving your existing credit history for your new projects. With this movement, if you have to ask for a loan, you will get it in the mentioned weeks.

Later, the full moon on the 3rd will create situations so that you can go to another level on the path to your economic prosperity. It can bring you new business ventures that you have to promote because they will be in line with your ambitions.

In addition, Venus will make its contribution and facilitate certain financial transactions so that you can get more bank interest.

To end on the 18th, the new moon and sun sign change on the 21st would open you up to other economic prospects. With this aspect, over the next four weeks, you will increase your ability to shine through your knowledge and experience.

The best week of the month for your prosperity and business:

The third week of June will be thanks to the fact that the Sun, Mercury and Jupiter will favor you so that you can succeed in monetary endeavors.

Love and social life

For the first two weeks, the Sun will activate the area where you melt your heart and emotions with the most intimate connections and with which you feel the unification of supernatural energies. These influences will help you flow into love relationships, creating more emotional and sexual connections in which you will flow naturally.



If you are already in a relationship, the transit of Jupiter through your committed relationship sector of your sign will help you achieve a complete transformation of your love bond and restore it through better communication. If you’re alone and you’re going to bring someone new into your heart, I suggest you do the Bath of Aphrodite; Rituals that will help you become an irresistible person.

Best week of the month for your heart:

The second week, during which you will have the Sun and Jupiter filling you with moments so that you can fully and happily enjoy love relationships.

Vitality and well-being

This month, the Full Moon on the 3rd will affect the way you value yourself, which is why you will do a complete review of your self-esteem and accomplishments. Since it will affect you greatly and help you end the processes, your body will be more weak and you may be more anxious and upset.

It will be important to keep in mind that during the month Mars will not be in your favor and you should pay particular attention to the state of your nerves and anxiety. These days, it will be essential that you can maintain your inner balance by connecting with nature.

A week of vitality:

This will be the third week because you will have already gone through the full moon and will generate energy and vitality to overcome all kinds of diseases within you.

