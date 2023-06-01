June 2, 2023

Manuel Turizo visited the 13th Commune of Medellín, accompanied by Aida Victoria Merlano

June 2, 2023

Manuel Turizo His followers in Medellín were surprised, for he was on May 31 Visit different cultural shows which is appreciated in Commune 13 He was also accompanied by an influencer Aida Victoria Merlano.

through their social networks, Celebrities published details of their visit to the tourist siteIn addition, they were pleased with artistic expressions of place, graffiti, dance and song performances, They even measured on a perrier basis with local artists.

The woman from Barranquilla also recounted this It was his first time at Comuna 13from Medellin, and after arriving at the symbolic place alone It took them a few minutes to get around their followers.

Upon entering Komuna 13, Torizo ​​and Merlano in the segment that greets visitors with the message “Welcome to 13”in order to record your visit.

Similarly, the reggaeton player was improvised by local artists, Thanks Manuel, for coming to this ghetto, much love and respect They said because you’ve traveled the world and people know you as a singer or rapper.

Turizo also talked about the possibility of composing a song for his upcoming album inspired by the culture of Comuna 13, and said: “We’ll see. Anything can happen. I don’t know.”

For now, the Kordofan singer’s focus will be on him international tour “Tour 2000”, With which he visited several countries in Latin America and several cities in Canada.

In the same way, celebrities took the opportunity to record content on Instagram, where they appeared to be a file A “couple of lovers” are arguing.

