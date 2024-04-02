Great news: Messi trained at the same time and is aiming for the Conca Champions match. Schema::ole

They took it little by little, without taking risks or speeding up the times, knowing that the season was long and that In addition to the MLS target, Inter Miami has a major continental tournament on the horizon, giving them a ticket to the Club World Cup (2025). It's about CONCACAF Champions Cup, also known as CONCACAF Champions Cup. Las Garzas to the quarterfinals On Wednesday they will host Rayados de Monterrey And this Tuesday they had great news: Lionel Messi He left behind an injury that kept him out of several matches, and he trained alongside his teammates And you don't want to miss the flight. Gerardo Martino was also cautious and did not confirm this.
On March 14, a muscular discomfort that was ultimately more than just an annoyance forced him to stop. On that day he started the second leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Championship, against. Nashville, but left at 5' from ST. For Leo to ask or agree to leave the field, some warnings had to be raised. It was a muscle injury Hamstring area in the right legWhich took him out of a FIFA appointment with the national team and he missed three matches in the American League.
This Tuesday, 24 hours before the first leg against the Mexican team, Messi went out to the training field and moved for the first time, since the day of the injury, alongside his teammates. It was part of Mad Man, and then, without press, they tested it a little more. He plays? Start, alternate or still out? Martino said: “Tomorrow (Wednesday) we will determine, today I don’t know, there are still 24 hours left.”without giving details.
Messi joined the training with the rest of his teammates
“The main thing is that Leo had an injury, and control the timing of the injury… Even though we play an important match tomorrow, we have to believe that we are at the beginning of April, this is just the beginning, we must not put it aside.” Tata added: “Leo's physical conditions are in danger. Our players. We will determine what is best for Leo as with any other player and from there we will make decisions.” We'll have to wait.
Inter Miami upcoming matches
- IDA quarter-finals | Wednesday, April 3 – Inter Miami vs. Monterey Plan
- History 7 American League | Saturday, April 6 – Inter Miami vs. Colorado Rapids
- Quarter-final return | Wednesday, April 10 – Rayados Monterrey vs. Inter Miami
- History 8 American League | Saturday, April 13 – Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami
- History 9 American League | Saturday, April 20 – Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC
- History 10 American League | Saturday, April 27 – New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami
