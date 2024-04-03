The Atlanta Braves have signed Venezuelan Sandy León

A set of Atlanta Braves He received one of the most unfortunate news at the beginning of the season. A few days ago, the receiver started, Sean MurphyHe suffered an injury that will keep him out of action for several weeks. To cover their absence, they made several moves, including a recent signing.

For March 29th Atlanta Braves Visit Citizens Bank Park to Philadelphia Phillies. The second engagement in a series of three took place there. In this comparison, Sean Murphy Face the Savior Matt StrahmHe swung one of his throws, causing pain in his left arm muscle.

Hours later, he was comforted by the profile Team AdministratorThe veteran goalkeeper was added to the aforementioned ten-day injured list, and for this reason, Chadwick Trump He was promoted to hold his position.

The Atlanta Braves have signed the veteran Venezuelan catcher

Thanks for the reporter's report Atlanta Braves, Grant McAuleyIn the social networkIt was learned that the organization provided services Sandy Lyon. The 35-year-old Mask has 12 seasons of experience Major League Baseball (MLB). During that period he fought for Citizens of Washington, Boston Red Sox (World Champion in 2018), Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins And Texas Rangers (Also champion in 2023).

What they are looking for is to add depth and experience to the team Gwinnett Stripers From Triple A. Now place in free transportation to Chadwick Trumpwho played the starring role wonderfully Spring training With wood. His offensive line was built at .348/.375/.522, with two extra-base hits, three RBIs, and three runs scored, the result of eight hits in 10 games.

