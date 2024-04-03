White people stumble! Quito League allows Universitario de Deportes to return to Copa Libertadores | Football | Sports

a Double by Jose Rivera Stamped Universitario de Deportes won (2-1) over Liga de QuitoWhich took place in Lima at the beginning of its participation in Libertadores Cup 2024.

Rivera puts Azucena's defense in trouble He managed to put the Creams ahead in the 26th minute, but a modified VAR procedure disallowed the goal after a mistake by Ecuadorian defender Segundo Portocarrero in the previous match.

Out of fear, the league continued to celebrate. A short run from the back ended with the ball at my feet Leonel Quinonez, who beat goalkeeper Sebastian Britos with a powerful shot 1-0 in the 28th minute.

The league was more dangerous in the first halfBut in the sequel the locals reacted with Tonch Rivera as a character.

In the 50th minute, he scored 1-1 When play closed with a central pass from Martin Pérez inside the area, Rivera surprised the defenders with a header.

The league never recovered from the blow Rivera took advantage of a defensive error from Albus to give Universitario a 2-1 win.

Peruvian striker He received a late pass from defender Facundo Rodriguez To expect the closure of goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez and Send the ball into the net (69 minutes).

With the feature, The university player showed himself better with the ballHe managed to control the game and avoid problems from A The white team that lost the leadership shown in the first half From the game. (Dr)