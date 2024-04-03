Lima Alliance vs. Fluminense live stream today for free on ESPN and STAR Plus for the Copa Libertadores 2024 | Football-Peru

Lima Alliance against. Fluminense Measured live and live via ESPN for the first day of Group A of Copa Libertadores 2024. This match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 3, from 7:30 pm (Peruvian time, 9:30 pm Argentine and Brazilian time) and will be held at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium. Remember that you will be able to live minute by minute goals, best plays, stats, lineups and all the action through the Depor website.

Lima Alliance She aims to make a name for herself at the international level after not performing well in recent years. This time he was thinking of fighting for a place in the last 16, in a group he shares with Fluminense, Colo-Colo and Ciro Porteño. It doesn't look like it will be easy, but he will strive to make history. The first duel is against the current American champion.

After beating Los Chancas 3-0 last weekend, Alejandro Restrepo's side remained focused in preparation for their first appearance in the cup. After the training sessions, everything indicates that the blue and white team will be as follows: Angelo Campos; Carlos Zambrano, Renzo Garces, Giovanni Ramos; Sebastian Rodriguez, Catril Cabellos, Jesús Castillo, Kevin Serna, Juan Pablo Fritz; Hernan Barcos and Cecilio Waterman.

It is not a small detail that Matute will show an amazing environment to receive the “flu”. 30,000 tickets have been put up for sale and will be sold out within the next few hours. The latest report indicated that there were only a few left on the east and west sides. Matute will become a cauldron again. The fans renewed their enthusiasm and hope for a strong strike against the champion and favourite.

FluminenseFor his part, he comes to this duel with some important losses, such as German Cano, Paulo Henrique, Ganso and Keno. However, they have a very competitive team and will give their all on Wednesday in Matute. The possible lineup is as follows: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Felipe Melo, Thiago Santos, Marcelo; Andre, Martinelli, Lima, Arias; Douglas Costa and Lily.

What time will the Alianza Lima match be played? Fluminense?

Alianza Lima vs Fluminense match The match will be held on Wednesday at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium. The duel will start from 7:30 pm In countries like Peru, Ecuador and Colombia. in Argentina, Chile, Brazil and UruguayThe beginning of the commitment will be at 9:30 pm On the other hand, in Venezuela and BoliviaThe meeting will be in 8:30 pm

Channels broadcasting the Alianza Lima vs. Fluminense?

Lima Alliance vs. Fluminense It can be seen through the signs ESPN and STAR Plus in South America. In Argentina it can be seen by the sign Fox Sports. Likewise, we advise against searching for it on Fútbol Libre TV, a pirate signal. Remember that in Sports You'll have comprehensive coverage of the event, with highlights from the meeting.

Where will the Alianza Lima match be held? Fluminense?

Follow the Debor channel on WhatsApp Where you will find all the keys to today's sport.