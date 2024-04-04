April 4, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

David Ruiz gets sent off for a kid and Inter Miami suffers a defeat to Monterrey in the ConcaChampions semi-final

David Ruiz gets sent off for a kid and Inter Miami suffers a defeat to Monterrey in the ConcaChampions semi-final

Cassandra Curtis April 4, 2024 2 min read

2024-04-03

Honduran midfielder David Ruiz He was knocked out Wednesday night in the duel Inter Miami vs Monterrey For the first leg of the quarter-finals CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The Catracho midfielder was named in Garzas' starting lineup and disappointed coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino when he allowed himself to be sent off in a childish manner.

Will Messi play? Tata Martino confirms the Argentine star's physical condition before the confrontation against Monterrey

65 minutes passed and the score was 1-0 in favor of the American club, when Ruiz committed a foul on Argentine Maximiliano Meza.

The Honduran national team attacked the Rayados player, and referee Walter Lopez watched. The centre-back showed him the second yellow card and as a result the Central American player left the field.

Inter Miami players complained to the person responsible for achieving justice, but their complaints were in vain.

Later, in the 66th minute, Monterrey equalized the score through Argentine Maxi Meza.

It should be noted that Lionel Messi was not included in the match roster due to a hamstring injury.

Coach Gerardo Martino had indicated that his goal was to bring Messi back in the European Champions Cup match, a tournament that offers the winner a ticket to the Club World Cup, but he acknowledged on Tuesday the possibility of booking his star in the event of a relapse. .

The return match will be held on April 10 at Monterrey Stadium.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Lima Alliance vs. Fluminense live stream today for free on ESPN and STAR Plus for the Copa Libertadores 2024 | Football-Peru

April 3, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

White people stumble! Quito League allows Universitario de Deportes to return to Copa Libertadores | Football | Sports

April 3, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Atlanta Braves have signed Venezuelan Sandy León

April 3, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

David Ruiz gets sent off for a kid and Inter Miami suffers a defeat to Monterrey in the ConcaChampions semi-final

April 4, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

A silent cyberattack has nearly put computers around the world at risk

April 4, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Hector Zelaya calls Nasrallah a “government paratrooper”

April 4, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Zoo Miami welcomes its first crested quail chicks

April 4, 2024 Winston Hale