David Ruiz gets sent off for a kid and Inter Miami suffers a defeat to Monterrey in the ConcaChampions semi-final

2024-04-03
Honduran midfielder David Ruiz He was knocked out Wednesday night in the duel Inter Miami vs Monterrey For the first leg of the quarter-finals CONCACAF Champions Cup.
The Catracho midfielder was named in Garzas' starting lineup and disappointed coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino when he allowed himself to be sent off in a childish manner.
65 minutes passed and the score was 1-0 in favor of the American club, when Ruiz committed a foul on Argentine Maximiliano Meza.
The Honduran national team attacked the Rayados player, and referee Walter Lopez watched. The centre-back showed him the second yellow card and as a result the Central American player left the field.
Inter Miami players complained to the person responsible for achieving justice, but their complaints were in vain.
Later, in the 66th minute, Monterrey equalized the score through Argentine Maxi Meza.
It should be noted that Lionel Messi was not included in the match roster due to a hamstring injury.
Coach Gerardo Martino had indicated that his goal was to bring Messi back in the European Champions Cup match, a tournament that offers the winner a ticket to the Club World Cup, but he acknowledged on Tuesday the possibility of booking his star in the event of a relapse. .
The return match will be held on April 10 at Monterrey Stadium.
