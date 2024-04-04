Messi faced Tano Ortiz and the referees after the defeat

After victory Scheme against Inter Miami With the score 2-1 in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals, a source told Channel 6 Sports that Lionel Messi Face Fernando Ortiz, coach of Monterrey.

According to the information that emerged, flea He complained about arbitration with Guatemalan whistler, Walter LopezAt that moment, he met the Argentine gang leader.

The source told Channel 6 Sports this Messi and Tanu Things were said, and things ended hotly at Chase Stadium.

do not cross

However, soon after Fernando Ortiz He attended a press conference and They spoke wonders about MessiHe stressed that he admires him and hopes to play in the return match, as he considers him the best in the world.

While Messi was seen leaving the field smiling very much, while the media spoke some words to him, but he continued on his way.

This will be known within the next few days If Lionel travels to MonterreyAfter not playing the first leg against Rayados.

Tanu made controversial statements

Before the match against Inter Miami, Tano Ortiz not only said that Rayados is the better team, but also admitted that he was worried about the environment, because he was aware that Messi's presence in the tournament was important, so some favoritism could be given to the team as a whole flea.

-With information from Felipe Galindo-

​

​