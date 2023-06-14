Grealish’s after-party confession with Man City

The player was the hero of the team’s celebrations and parties after winning the Champions League.

definitely Jack Grealish He was the most fun person at parties and celebrations that he was Manchester city After winning the treble (Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup). And it is that the Englishman was the protagonist of an alcoholic party that lasted four days after the victory of the Nationals in the Champions League and who lived minute by minute either through his cell phone, the team’s social networks and even a picture of one or the other some of the fans who were present at the discos where the team was. Grealish went from the dressing room of the Istanbul stadium with several players to the Pacha nightclub in Ibiza and then he was at the City party in Manchester and as the days passed it was noticeable that his energy and stamina were running out.

In fact, to get to the City party, he had to be carried on his shoulders because the player could no longer carry him.

Well, after his impressive ‘party’, Grealish joined the England team focus alongside his City team mates John Stones, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Calvin Phillips and there he admitted to commentator Jimmy Pollard.

The journalist indicated that he sent him a message in which he said: “Jack, I’m going to talkport. I love you. How are your three glasses?” To which the player replied: “Oh my God, I’m in a world of pain!”

For his part, Pollard made a public plea in defense of the City star: “I hope people don’t put Jack Grealish on a pedestal too much and then chop off his legs.” Let Jack be Jack. Let him celebrate when he wants to party.”

“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”