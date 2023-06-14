June 14, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Grealish’s after-party confession with Man City

Cassandra Curtis June 14, 2023 2 min read

The player was the hero of the team’s celebrations and parties after winning the Champions League.

definitely Jack Grealish He was the most fun person at parties and celebrations that he was Manchester city After winning the treble (Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup).

And it is that the Englishman was the protagonist of an alcoholic party that lasted four days after the victory of the Nationals in the Champions League and who lived minute by minute either through his cell phone, the team’s social networks and even a picture of one or the other some of the fans who were present at the discos where the team was.

Grealish went from the dressing room of the Istanbul stadium with several players to the Pacha nightclub in Ibiza and then he was at the City party in Manchester and as the days passed it was noticeable that his energy and stamina were running out.

In fact, to get to the City party, he had to be carried on his shoulders because the player could no longer carry him.

Well, after his impressive ‘party’, Grealish joined the England team focus alongside his City team mates John Stones, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Calvin Phillips and there he admitted to commentator Jimmy Pollard.

The journalist indicated that he sent him a message in which he said: “Jack, I’m going to talkport. I love you. How are your three glasses?” To which the player replied: “Oh my God, I’m in a world of pain!”

For his part, Pollard made a public plea in defense of the City star: “I hope people don’t put Jack Grealish on a pedestal too much and then chop off his legs.” Let Jack be Jack. Let him celebrate when he wants to party.”

See also  What did Juan Reynoso say after defeating Peru vs. Germany by FIFA date? Peruvian coach analysis | videos | Total Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Official! America announces Kevin Alvarez as a booster | video

June 14, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Wilson Contreras: ‘I lost my confidence’ amid the offensive slump

June 14, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

The funny response to the possibility of signing Mbappe

June 13, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

They discover a new planet where two stars orbit like Tatooine from “Star Wars” – NBC Miami (51)

June 14, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The head of the United Nations Atomic Energy Agency has postponed his trip to the Ukrainian power plant in Zaporizhia because of the fighting in the area.

June 14, 2023 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

Photos of Cuban base used by China to spy on US and testimony from neighbors: “Everything is known here”

June 14, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Elon Musk says that humans are really cyborgs

June 14, 2023 Zera Pearson