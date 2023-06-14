Official! America announces Kevin Alvarez as a booster | video

After several weeks of transcendence, America Make the official signature Kevin Alvareza 24-year-old player and one of the most outstanding defensemen in Mexican football.

This is how America confirmed employment

The azulcrema team published on their social networks a video in which the national team also appears with spray paint, which Draw a silhouette next to the hashtag #KevnesÁguila.

The player is only mentioned in the video “I am already an eagle”without mentioning more details about the conversion.

It is informally known as Aspect He will sign for four yearsAnd after passing the medical examinations that he underwent on Monday, June 12, at the club.

Pachuca dedicates a message to Kevin

With a clip too, the Tuzos bid farewell to anyone His last gems are from the basic forceswho added 13 years in the organization and competed in all categories of the club, who was a champion in the inaugural tournament 2022.

“My story began here, 13 years ago, dreaming of the unimaginable. I flapped these colors from the age of 11, until I had the chance; then my dream came true. Today I have to say goodbye, convinced that who I am as a person and a player I owe to this great institution. And I’ll take that with me.”

