“We need Mbappe as soon as possible, he’s a phenomenon and we don’t have a player in that position; I hope he comes.”

2023-06-14

the topic Kylian Mbappe on the surface and Rodrigo He did not escape being asked at the press conference about his choice Brazil Who is preparing to face Guinea in a friendly match.

During the wheel, the front of the real madrid Asked if he would like Mbappe He reached the White House, and his answer was “yes.” He was asked how excited he was on a scale of one to ten to play alongside him KillianAnd Rodrigo He wasn’t cut “For me ten because he’s a phenomenon, one of the best players in the world. We know we now need a player in that position (striker), who he loves to play in. I’m very excited for Mbappe to come and the better,” though. That he indicated that “he has a contract, and he is in Paris and we have to respect that,” he said. Rodrigo We expect to see soon Mbappe In the white jersey, but if that’s not the case now ‘there are other players. That they have to decide.’ Florentino Perez And Ancelotti. They should talk and see what’s best.”

He goes He also talked about a march Karim Benzema affiliate real madrid: “He has always scored many goals. With each passing season our responsibility increases. Vinny and I will try to score the same goals as Karim. We must be better and better.” On the possibility of his current coach being at Real Madrid, Carlo AncelottiEnded up on the bench of the Brazilian national team, Rodrigo If it were up to him, he joked, “I’d be with him.” real madrid and with Brazil. In any case, I see that it is difficult for him to leave the club because he has a contract with us next season, and in the next season we have great confidence in the president of the Brazilian Federation, and we will see what happens,” he said. See also Michael Estrada has already said goodbye to DC United and is approaching Cruz Azul