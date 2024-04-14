Grandmothers' food that helps in achieving a healthy body weight

A new study shows that eating… hummus And beansin all its forms, whether packaged or dried, is associated with a greater intake of deficient nutrients, including nutrients of importance to public health, and dozens of… Diet quality Much higher.

Moreover, the research published in Nutrition magazineIt concludes that bean and chickpea consumption is associated with better weight-related outcomes, including lower BMI and better body weight and waist circumference. This new research adds to the growing body of evidence demonstrating the multiple benefits of including beans and chickpeas as part of your diet Healthy eating pattern.

The researchers analyzed data from the 2001-2018 US National Health Survey to determine patterns of bean and chickpea consumption compared to those who do not consume any beans or chickpeas. Results showed that adults who consumed beans and chickpeas daily had significantly higher diet quality scores compared to those who did not.

What chickpeas and beans offer

Bean and chickpea consumers also get a much higher intake of several trace nutrients, such as lTo the hillhe Alpha linolenic acidOr the Folic acidhe ironhe magnesium And the Vitamin E. Likewise, dietary fibre, potassium and calcium (nutrients of importance to overall health) are much higher in the diet of bean and/or chickpea consumers.

Finally, the study showed that adults who consumed between 1.7 and 2.0 servings of beans and/or chickpeas per day had body mass (body mass index), which is a lower body weight and smaller waist than non-bean and/or chickpea consumers.

What happens if you have a potassium deficiency

Low intake of these nutrients is associated with common health problems among the population. It is associated with low potassium intake HypertensionStroke, type 2 diabetes, poor bone health, low calcium intake are thought to affect bone health in older adults, cancer, cardiovascular disease, weight control, and metabolic syndrome.

“Most people know that beans and chickpeas are good for the heart, but our new study shows that they are actually beneficial for much more than that, such as improving nutrient intake and healthy eating habits,” the author says. Yianni Papanikolaouby Nutritional Strategies Inc.

The findings are consistent with a body of peer-reviewed studies showing that including legumes (beans, chickpeas, peas, and lentils) as part of a healthy diet provides countless health benefits, including protective effects on the cardiovascular, metabolic, and intestinal functions; Improving weight outcomes and low-grade inflammation, and may play a role in managing the risk of immune-related diseases.