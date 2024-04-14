The National Museums of Meteorology and Natural Sciences join the Piperina project Photo: Cordoba Government

The Ministry of the Environment and Circular Economy handed over the Piperina seedlings to the National Meteorological Museum and the Museum of Natural Sciences, within the framework of the Piperina Project, a program aimed at promoting the sustainable production of the aromatic plant.

This initiative is implemented in collaboration with the Flor de Laboro cooperative, in order to reduce the extraction of piperina in its wild populations and prevent its disappearance, promoting the development of local economies.

On this occasion, 50 seedlings ready to be planted in the ground were delivered to each institution.

In addition, theoretical and practical training was conducted where attendees learned about plant characteristics, plant care, distribution, harvesting, product preparation, marketing and other topics.

In the case of the Natural Sciences Museum, the seedlings will be planted within the framework of the Natural Heritage Guardians project, a project targeting children aged 9 to 11 years, so that they can develop experience and knowledge regarding care. Preserving the natural heritage of the governorate.

Huerta La Verdolaga participated in the event. The Green Spaces Directorate of the Municipality of Cordoba; Las Mariposas, of the Regional University of Cordoba and the Secretariat of Social Policies and Human Welfare.

Piperina: The famous yo-yo from Cordoba

Piperina (Minthostachys verticillata, according to its scientific name) is a typical herb from the mountains of Cordoba, whose leaves are used in infusions and in making herbal complexes, drinks, essential oils, tinctures and desserts.

It is also used as a flavoring for companion. It has digestive, healing, anti-inflammatory and decongestant properties, as well as relaxing effects.

The main recommendation given by experts is not to uproot or cut plants with machetes or other similar items.

Cutting should be done with scissors, at a height of 10 to 15 cm from the ground to encourage regrowth.

Through the Piperina project, the Ministry of the Environment and Circular Economy seeks to promote sustainable farming models for this native species, as part of a comprehensive strategy to conserve and protect the province's biodiversity.