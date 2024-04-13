Patricio Centurion, plastic surgeon: “We use the patient's own cells” | Regenerative Medicine | Plastic Surgery | Patricio Centurion One Step | Stem cell regeneration surgeries Tissue regeneration life

Is it possible to regenerate tissue? Advances in medical science open a light of hope with Regenerative medicine. Dr. Patricio Centurion explains this innovative system to us.

What exactly is regenerative medicine?

Regenerative medicine is an innovative spin-off branch. Transversal in the sense that it covers almost all disciplines. Each specialty is dedicated to a type of organ and tissue, and this medicine allows different organs and tissues to regenerate. What started out as being limited to plastic surgery wounds, we now use it to generate other tissues.

Has it always had those origins or has it expanded over the years?

Recently we have expanded, because we have found different sources of stem cells. Before it was difficult to access. The most innovative are those obtained from bone marrow, which is done by puncturing the bone, and fat. The big difference is that from the same volume of stem cells, you get one cell from bone marrow versus 500 you get from fat.

what's new?

In the past, the use of bone marrow was very common, but now we are entering into the most important source, which is the fat found in the cellular tissue under the skin where the largest number of stem cells are located, most of which are of great and high quality.

Tell us about stem cells? What exactly are they and why are they?

Stem cells are of different types. There are stem cells that can only divide into one tissue, and they are present in all organs: in the pancreas and lung… because those old cells permanently die and new cells are generated. But there is a bank of stem cells that can be divided into different tissues: those are pluripotent mesenchymal cells, which allow these cells to differentiate into cartilage, tendons, ligaments, muscles, nerves… and those are the cells that exist. Under fat.

How it works?

Stem cells have been used around the world for many years, but what has changed is how they are harvested. Under the skin there is a renewed orchestra, so to speak, where the leader is the mother cell of 50 musicians; That you should try to implant it and modify it, and that it is not based on fat, but rather a system of its own, where we have 50 musicians and orchestra directors who, when we implant it in any damaged organ, this device sends SOS signals. The organism will produce, out of all these 50 musicians directed by the stem cells, it will renew and restore those tissues, equal to the original tissue.

Dr. Patricio Centurion.

In which patients is this treatment applied?

We started in Brazil, where we did a lot of research, and where we continue to do research; We actually started out as a model for complex injuries: for diabetic feet, orthopedic problems (knees, shoulders, hips), and intervertebral discs. Also for those with herniated discs, and obviously we treat patients with spinal cord injuries.

Tell us about the one-step technique, you invented it…

Yes, I have been studying the topic of regenerative medicine since I was a general surgeon in Brazil. My general surgery professor was a researcher, and he led me on this path of innovation. The big advantage of the one-step technology is that we primarily use the patient's own cells. Second, we do not use a laboratory to process these cells. Every time the material enters, as in other countries, when it enters the laboratory to be processed, they add enzymes and chemical reagents, eliminating the audience, killing many of the musicians, and focusing only on the orchestra and conductors. Instead, we preserve all elements, which is why we have responses with a single application and through injections.

Mother cells. (Image: Pixabay)

What does stem cell research look like in Peru? How do we compare to Brazil?

In Brazil we have many cities with different universities and scientific associations that always ask for my support so that I can work and I thank all my Brazilian colleagues. Here in Peru, I am a professor at the Ricardo Palma University, where the Biomedical Sciences Research Institute has supported my work for several years, because it allows me to conduct some of this research outside my country.

What are you offering?

Treatments for joint problems, various joints, spinal disc problems, and neurological problems at the spinal level. We will now move forward to try to look for another type like Parkinson's disease, for example, and we are coordinating a protocol, because we have to establish not only the harvesting technique, but also how to get there and what dose to apply to each patient.

