Goodbye Bonus, Ferretti says yes to Cruz Azul and will have Baca and Cata alternatives ready

August 23, 2022, 03:00 AM

The pain of winning continues, but it is time to turn the page and think of solutions that revive the grandeur of the lottery. blue cross, The institution that was hit before America And he has no mathematical argument to answer.

Ricardo Ferretti, In an interview with Kancha newspaper, he said yes to the guidance of one of the greats and indicated that he was willing to take the reins of an institution as weighty as the cement machine as a whole.

Ferretti knows that in order to treat sports injuries, decisions must be made, and so one of the decisions is to remove items that are simply not measured, such as Julio Dominguez and Rafael Baca.

If Tuca reaches Cruz Azul, what items will he sign?

Given his experience in the Mexican context, Ricardo Ferretti could consider signing Javier Aquino, a versatile player for the Tigres, and Carlos Salcedo, a central defender who has Toca’s full confidence and who has yielded results with him at Tigres.