CONMEBOL will ask FIFA not to change the format of the World Cup qualifiers – international football – sports

CONMEBOL Council It met on Monday in Santiago de Chile to discuss its position on 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

unanimous decision

The leaders, after deliberation, came to a unanimous decision to ask FIFA That the following tie format is not subject to modifications, i.e. it is maintained with match idea and return and in an all against all position.

after, after the tasteThe World Cup will have 48 participating teams, so potential new formats for the qualifiers will be studied.

Colombian players celebrate a goal scored against Peru.

The next World Cup match is expected to start in March next year.

The 2026 World Cup will be held in three places, United States, Mexico and Canada. CONMEBOL will have 6 and a half slots for this tropical event.

other decisions

picture: Taken from Conmebol.com

Similarly, the board also evaluated the U-20 Intercontinental Championship, which took place on Sunday at the Centenario in Montevideo, between teams Peñarol (Uruguay) and Benfica (Portugal).

The match, which was organized within the framework of the strategic cooperation agreement between CONMEBOL and UEFA, was attended by more than 40,000 fans, while television broadcasts reached nearly 160 countries around the world.

CONMEBOL chief, Alexandre Dominguezannounced that a new chapter of this alliance will take place in September with FINALISSIMA de Futsal, with the participation of four continental champion teams from Europe (Portugal and Spain) and from South America (Argentina and Paraguay),

And also in February, when the champions of South America and Europe meet. Brazil won the right to contest this unprecedented match, by winning the latest edition of the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina. It will be measured against the England women’s national team, at a stadium to be determined.

On this occasion, a review of the current situation with regard to the improvement of the stadiums and lighting in the stadiums was carried out. The importance of advancing these investments was highlighted, considering the clear benefits to the competitiveness of tournaments, both domestic and continental.

Sports

More sports news