April 22, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Gervonta Davis and Ryan García go scrambled during the weigh-in

Cassandra Curtis April 22, 2023 2 min read

This mastodon, is all set for face to face after The last press conference During Fight Week, this time, at the request of both competitors, he decided impedimentThen he came lack of control.

day Weight On the outskirts of T Mobile Arena to Las vigasAnd Snowfall And as it has been sung since the first time they met face to face, the The supporters which he refers to as one The best fights of 2023And Gervonta Davis And Ryan GarciaThey skipped the words with some scrambling.

between a sea ​​of ​​peopleThese are the crews of both fighters. Davis He was the first to throw the push on Mexican originwhich is because he responded to attacks at all times, he did so in the same way.

That is that Offensethe threatsthe ineligibilityand all those phrases meant to get the guy in front of them out of their boxes, specifically They have completed their missionWell this time which was supposed to be a barrier gave both fighters freedom of action.

But the truth is that it is off scale Stampedeand the dreadful invitationshe face to face It didn’t get any worse, and it was one of the funniest Mike Tysonwho lived very closely exchange compatriots, who are now preparing for Check the correctness of the words made into a fist.

In weight and shape …

Before the entire show, which, of course, puts this component in quarrelsthe boxers They had to complete the most complex test, which is a test Weightwhich refers to L’s skull Rayyanalthough in the end it was not.

See also  Chivas evaded controversy after two penalties were revoked

And it was precisely that Garcia The first to challenge the scale in which it was presented 135.5 poundsunder 136 that was agreed to for this fight.

then ever strong DavisHe had no problem stopping Romanian in 135.1which both declared fit for their match this Saturday at City game.

Now what follows is a battle that promises many, no matter the millions tank And KingRy They will take to get into the ring, it will be just for the sake of PrideBecause there is no title at stake. But what does it matter!

MT Fund | Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

The Peruvian national team has confirmed the date of the friendlies with Japan and South Korea

April 21, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Max Scherzer has been suspended for 10 games

April 21, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Peruvian national team Who is Oliver Son and what did he talk to Juan Reynoso during his visit to Denmark? | 2026 Qualifiers | Total Sports

April 21, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

1 min read

The judge sends Ernesto Moichond to trial and orders him to stay in prison – Diario La Bajina

April 22, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

do you have facebook So you can claim a portion of the $725 million you pay for a lawsuit

April 22, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Are you buying your first home in Miami? First you should know this

April 22, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Luis Miguel Tour 2023: Everything you need to know about his upcoming concerts in Sol de Mexico | When will his new album be released? MX | Directions | Mexico

April 22, 2023 Lane Skeldon