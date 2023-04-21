The Peruvian national team has confirmed the date of the friendlies with Japan and South Korea

Juan Reynoso’s team will make a short tour of Asia, where they will face the national teams of Japan and South Korea in friendly matches.

The Peruvian national team plays matches with Japan and South Korea. | Photo: FPF

Hundreds of thousands of fans are wondering when the next matches of the Peruvian team will be. In fact, fixtures vs Japan And South Koreawhich will be held in June.

These duels will be important friendlies for those Juan Reynoso leads to continue training for the upcoming qualifiers. In addition, these two teams recently showed an impressive level in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Photo: FPF

It is important to note that both Japan and South Korea reached the round of 16 in the last World Cup. Both teams received positive feedback from fans and critics as they worked their way through combos that were considered too difficult.

However, Japan and South Korea ended up losing to Croatia and Brazil respectively, so they were knocked out of the tournament relatively quickly. However, his participation was acclaimed by many sports media outlets around the world.

When are the Peruvian national team matches with Japan and South Korea?

Peru vs. South Korea takes place on June 16 in Seoul, while the match against Japan takes place on June 20 in Osaka.