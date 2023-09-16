G77 + China: “Here we are all equal”: 4 notable statements from the Cuba summit attended by Maduro, Petro and Lula

Image source, Getty Images caption, Nicolas Maduro and Miguel Díaz-Canel at the Convention Center in Havana, on September 15, 2023.

“The world is failing developing countries.”

This was stated by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, within the framework of the two-day summit in which the heads of state and government of the Group of 77 + China participated, which concluded today, Saturday, in Havana, Cuba.

Likewise, Guterres called on developing countries to “raise their voices to fight for a world that works for everyone,” and added that new rules for new technologies “can only be written by the rich and privileged.”

The G77 was founded by 77 countries in 1964 in order to advance the collective economic interests of the so-called Global South.

The group today has 134 membersIncluding China, although Beijing stresses that it is not a full member.

The summit, held from September 15 to 16, saw the participation of Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, Gustavo Petro of Colombia, and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, among other leaders from Latin America and the world.

In this article, we present to you a summary of his most prominent statements.

1. Díaz-Canel and his call for “democratic transformation”

In addition to Guterres’ speech, another leader who made headlines was Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who condemned injustice in international organizations.

The Cuban leader also recalled previous calls by Latin American leaders for the "democratization of the United Nations," such as Fidel Castro's warnings that "tomorrow will be too late," and the memorable phrase of Commander Hugo Chávez, when he said: "We, the presidents, are leaders." To a peak and the peoples from the abyss to the abyss."

Image source, Getty Images

After confirming that the countries of the Global South are the “main victims” of the economic and trade crises, as well as the effects of climate change, the Cuban President called for the reform of multilateral institutions.

He continued, “We now demand the establishment of the expected democracy in the system of international relations.”

“It is necessary to reverse this situation into which centuries of colonial and neo-colonial dependency have plunged us, because it is unjust and because the South can no longer bear the heavy burden of all adversity.”

2. Petro’s global “Marshall Plan.”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro focused his speech on the climate crisis affecting the world, and reiterated the necessity of implementing the “Marshall Plan” on a global scale to save it.

Image source, Getty Images caption, Colombian President Gustavo Petro with Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The president also defended his proposal for “global negotiations to transform a new global financial order.”

He emphasized that to reduce debt and finance a carbon-free economy, there are two alternatives: equity and debt, and that the United States and Europe only suggest that developing countries take on more debt.

He regretted that “many members of the Group of 77 passively accept this path.”

On the other hand, Petro warned that if humanity did not act, it would face a “very violent world” and a displacement of up to 3,000 million people, citing scientific models.

"If the situation is already (violent) when the influx is barely 10.80 million migrants, what will it be like when there are 3,000 million? What will the world look like when the territories of the megacities in our countries become uninhabitable? What will the world look like when the territories of the megacities in our countries become uninhabitable? Our countries are uninhabitable? Will it be so? Politics? What will society be like? Will there be Democracy or there will be barbarism?

3. Maduro: The twenty-first century belongs to the people of the South

After his official visit to China, during which he caused a stir after he asked a Hong Kong journalist to speak Mandarin and not English because we are in a “new world,” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stressed that the 21st century “is the 21st century.” Peoples of the South.

Image source, Getty Images caption, Gustavo Pietro and Nicolas Maduro.

From the Havana Convention Center, Maduro highlighted the need for the countries of the South to formulate “their own political paths and models and not accept the dictates of any power with colonial or hegemonic claims.”

He continued, “The twenty-first century must be a century of practical cooperation at the highest level in education, science and technology.”

He also praised the comprehensiveness of the G77 + China.

“This is our home, this is our family. This is the place where we are all equal, where no one tries to impose, control, encourage, demean or exclude anyone.”

The Venezuelan president urged the Group of 77 and China to “raise their voices more forcefully,” saying: “Enough of the persecution against the peoples of the world who want to build their own models.”

4. Lula: Latin America must “find a common position”

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, stressed the need for the countries of the South to formulate a common position that takes into account the concerns of developing countries.

He identified that there are "two great transformations" underway that cannot be shaped by "a handful of rich economies."

“The first is the digital revolution and the second is the energy transition. Our countries need to have the necessary conditions to respond to these changes,” he said.

The Brazilian president added that Latin America must “seek a common position to confront the challenges of the current international context.”

Likewise, he celebrated the “diversity” of the G77 and highlighted its importance in “building a new international economic order.”