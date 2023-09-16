September 18, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

G77 + China: “Here we are all equal”: 4 notable statements from the Cuba summit attended by Maduro, Petro and Lula

G77 + China: “Here we are all equal”: 4 notable statements from the Cuba summit attended by Maduro, Petro and Lula

Phyllis Ward September 17, 2023 5 min read

Image source, Getty Images

caption,

Nicolas Maduro and Miguel Díaz-Canel at the Convention Center in Havana, on September 15, 2023.

  • author, Drafting
  • Role, BBC World News

“The world is failing developing countries.”

This was stated by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, within the framework of the two-day summit in which the heads of state and government of the Group of 77 + China participated, which concluded today, Saturday, in Havana, Cuba.

Likewise, Guterres called on developing countries to “raise their voices to fight for a world that works for everyone,” and added that new rules for new technologies “can only be written by the rich and privileged.”

The G77 was founded by 77 countries in 1964 in order to advance the collective economic interests of the so-called Global South.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“When does fall 2023 start?” Daily menu

September 18, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Karen Mayorga’s last message

September 18, 2023 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

INE consultants rejected YouTuber 4T’s use of the conference room to record a podcast

September 17, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

Five Americans were freed in Iran as part of a deal to freeze $6 billion in Iranian funds

September 18, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

“When does fall 2023 start?” Daily menu

September 18, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Dollar declines on cautious day ahead of Fed meeting By Investing.com

September 18, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

From the yacht, Ninel Conde leaves her mark in the summer in an elegant brown mini bikini

September 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon