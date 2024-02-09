February 9, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Pre-Olympic girlfriends of Argentine soccer players strolling through Las Mercedes (photo)

Pre-Olympic girlfriends of Argentine soccer players strolling through Las Mercedes (photo)

Phyllis Ward February 9, 2024 1 min read

The pair of football players met in a Venezuelan restaurant, in preparation for the match against Paraguay on the second date of the final stage of the pre-Olympics. (Photo: @kialunaa/@criistian_medina/Instagram)

The Argentine U-23 national team played against Paraguay on Thursday in the second match of the final round of the South American Olympics. Before that match, the Albiceleste players' girlfriends had dinner at an Italian restaurant. There were Chiara Micaela Luna (Fernandez's equal partner), Carolina Rojas (Cristian Medina's girlfriend) and Marto Severino (Rocco Ríos Novo's partner).

by: Tennessee

Young women shared on social media a photo showing only their hands with different drinks and the phrase: “Chin Chin.” The chosen venue was Fattoria Montepulciano, located in Las Mercedes.

“Chin Chin”, the story shared by Ike Fernandez’s friend on her social networks. (Photo: @kialunaa/Instagram)

Who is Christian Medina's girlfriend, Carolina, who was involved in the controversy?

Carolina Rojas, Christian Medina's girlfriend, was part of the violent incident that occurred in the stands after the Argentina-Venezuela match. The young woman has been in a relationship with the Boca player for nearly four years, although they have known each other since 2015, and she has on her Instagram account a special section with photos together.

You can read the full memo at Tennessee

See also  Bodies of 7 migrants killed in a fire in Mexico arrive in El Salvador

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

You must surrender your passport in less than 24 hours

February 8, 2024 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

“The Tokyo Stock Exchange does not want to accept its guilt in this disaster”: ARENA president via audio recordings of the meeting

February 8, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

How much money did Chavista steal? The investigation that revealed looting in Venezuela

February 8, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

4 min read

▷ Watch HD Venezuela vs Brazil U23 live broadcast today | What time do they play and what channel broadcasts the final home round of the 2024 Olympic Qualifiers | DTV Sports and Televen Live | Today's matches | Sports

February 9, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Learn English for free with Google: Learn about these tools provided by the famous search engine

February 9, 2024 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Pre-Olympic girlfriends of Argentine soccer players strolling through Las Mercedes (photo)

February 9, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Florida has passed a law to increase work hours for its teens

February 9, 2024 Winston Hale