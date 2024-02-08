You must surrender your passport in less than 24 hours

The Brazilian Federal Police carried out an important operation against a network accused of attempting a coup against the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. More than 30 raids were carried out and former President Jair Bolsonaro's passport was ordered to be handed over within 24 hours.

Supreme Court investigations suggest that Bolsonaro and several of his former ministers and political allies, including retired generals, acted to rebel after Lula's victory and support doubts about the election.

Police suspect they formed a “criminal organization” that sought to overthrow the legitimate government. Among those raided were former uniformed officers who were part of Bolsonaro's government and the head of his party.

The 48 precautionary measures include a ban on leaving the country and contacting those in contact. The former president, who was already under investigation for encouraging the invasion of Congress, was forced to surrender his passport.

The network was supposed to work to cast doubt on the election results and create an environment of instability that would attempt to suspend democracy through a military coup. Justice continues to examine the evidence against this anti-democratic conspiracy.

With information from Evie