The Brazilian judiciary will investigate Elon Musk after he requested the resignation of a member of the Supreme Court

Elon Musk asked for the resignation of Judge Alexandre de Moraes after he was accused of banning X accounts in Brazil (EFE/Zbigniew Meissner)



Judge Al Supreme Court of Brazil On Sunday, he ordered an investigation to be opened against him Elon MuskThe owner of the X platform, who accused him of “censorship” and requested his resignation from that social network.

In a court ruling that I reviewed France Press agencyChief Justice Federal Supreme Court (steve) Alexandre de Moraes It refers to the “criminal exploitation of X”, formerly known as Twitter, by the businessman, who is also the head of the electric car manufacturer Tesla And space SpaceX.

It also ruled that “the profile on the social network has been reactivated.”

In recent years, the same judge ordered accounts on X, some of which he suspected of spreading misinformation, to be blocked.

“Social media networks are not lawless areas,” he stressed in capital letters.

Elon Musk called for the resignation of Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes

Saturday night, musk A series of attacks began against the supreme judge in

“We will likely lose all our revenue in Brazil and will have to close our offices there,” he stressed, stressing that principles are more important than profits.

On Sunday, he attacked again by demanding resignation or dismissal Alexandre de Moraes. “This judge has blatantly and repeatedly betrayed constitution And to the family Brazil. “He must resign or be fired,” he said on the social media site, which he mostly took over in 2022.

Billionaire too He promised to publish “all Alexandre de Moraes' (judicial) requests soon and how these requests violate the law.”

An iron-clad judge and a divisive figure, a tyrant to some and an ardent defender of democracy to others, Alexandre de Moraes He is one of 11 members of the STF.

The judge also presides Supreme Electoral Court (TSE), responsible for organizing and supervising popular voting bodies.

Alexandre de Moraes He has led the fight against disinformation in Brazil in recent years and ordered the blocking of the accounts of influential figures on social networks, most of whom sympathize with the former right-wing former president. Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022).

Alexandre de Moraes is one of 11 judges on Brazil's Federal Supreme Court (EFE/FILE)



The latter was declared ineligible in June 2023 by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, headed by… Alexandre de MoraesCharged with spreading false information about the Brazilian electoral system.

Bolsonaro is also under investigation on charges of an “attempted coup” to avoid his electoral defeat by the current leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in October 2022 after a crowd of his supporters stormed the headquarters of the three authorities. Brasilia.

Shortly after the first attacks of the president Tesla To the judge on Saturday Jorge MessiasThe Union Prosecutor, responsible for defending the interests of Lula's government, called for “urgent regulation of social networks.”

“We cannot live in a society where billionaires living abroad control social networks and are willing to violate them.” Rules of law“Disobeying court orders and threatening our authorities,” he wrote in X, without mentioning Musk by name.

But many Bolsonaro supporters praised the billionaire's stance.

“I hope this has started something historic: the return of freedom to our country,” Rep. Nicholas Ferreira said at X.

(AFP)