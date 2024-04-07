April 7, 2024

Bukele has an offer for professionals who want to move to El Salvador – Puerto Rico Metro

April 7, 2024

SAN SALVADOR (AP) — Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Saturday offered 5,000 free passports to highly qualified foreign professionals who decide to settle in the Central American country.

Bukele promised in a post on the social network

“We are offering 5,000 free passports (equivalent to $5 billion in our passport program) to highly qualified scientists, engineers, doctors, artists and philosophers from abroad,” Bukele said on the social media network X, previously Twitter. The president did not explain how to estimate the economic value.

The Salvadoran president asserts that the contribution of these foreigners “will have a significant impact on our society and the future of our country.”

He stated that Bukele is offering eligible foreigners to facilitate their positions by ensuring full exemption from taxes and fees on the transfer of families and assets, which includes “items of commercial value such as equipment, software and intellectual property.”

Bukele, who took a six-month leave from office since last December 1 to participate in the presidential elections in February, won presidential re-election to rule the country for another five years starting from June 1, 2024.

