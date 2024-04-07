Peru announces that it will require a visa for Mexican citizens in response to restrictions imposed by Mexico

(CNN) — Peru announced on Saturday that it would require visas from Mexican citizens in response to new restrictions imposed by Mexico the day before. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“In the face of the unilateral announcement issued by the Government of Mexico imposing the requirement to obtain a temporary visa for Peruvian citizens who decide to visit their country, and in application of the principle of reciprocity, which is a basic rule in the relationship between sovereign states, the government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Peru will impose the required visa.” For Mexican citizens who decide to visit our country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its regret over Mexico's decision, considering that it “undermines efforts to improve bilateral relations and affects the programmatic commitments made in the Pacific Alliance to facilitate the free movement of people between the two countries.”

Mexico's government announced on Friday that it would impose entry restrictions starting April 20 after the country said it had seen a significant increase in the number of Peruvians entering its territory who had discrepancies in their documents and did not appear to be tourists.

Mexico said this requirement will begin to apply as of April 20.

Who will not need a visa?

Both countries said there would be exceptions to their new requirements.

Peru reported that those Mexicans who have a Schengen visa (an area made up of 29 European countries), from the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan, will not need a visa, nor will “those who have permanent residence in the countries concerned and in the members of the Pacific Alliance.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs specified that it will specify the exceptions in an upcoming decree.

For its part, Mexico clarified that those who have valid visas from the Schengen Area, Canada, the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom will not need a visa. Permanent residents of Canada, Chile, Colombia, the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom will also be exempt, he said.