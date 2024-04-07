April 7, 2024

It is the result of the irresponsible management of Chavez and Maduro

Phyllis Ward April 7, 2024 2 min read

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (center) speaks during a press conference at her party headquarters in Caracas on March 20, 2024. (Photo by Federico Parra/AFP)

Maria Corina Machado reiterated on Saturday that the Essequibo case is the result of mismanagement by Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro.

lapatilla.com

“Venezuela should not have reached the current situation. “This is a result of the irresponsible management of this controversy by the governments of Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro,” the opposition leader commented on her X account.

“But once the ICJ asserts its jurisdiction, Venezuela’s rights in Essequibo must be responsibly defended, the arbitration award annulled, and the lands that were arbitrarily seized must be restored.”

He further noted that two days before the deadline for submitting the counter-memorandum to the International Court of Justice, there are sufficient arguments to prove that this territory belongs to Venezuela and must be defended by peaceful, legal and diplomatic means.

“Today there are only two days left until the deadline for Venezuela’s counter-memorandum to be submitted to the International Court of Justice expires. “We have enough arguments to prove that Essequibo belongs to Venezuela and it is our duty to defend it through peaceful, legal and diplomatic means,” he added.

Maria Corina Machado reminded that despite ideological and political differences, it is the duty of all Venezuelans to defend their territorial integrity.

“Regardless of our ideological and political differences, it is the duty of all Venezuelans to defend the territorial integrity of our republic,” he concluded.

