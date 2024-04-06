Lionel: In the presidential elections, the same will not be repeated in the municipal elections Momento.net

Leonel Fernandez.

Santo Domingo: What happened last February in the municipal elections will not be repeated on May 19 with the presidential and congressional elections, Forza del Pueblo party presidential candidate Leonel Fernández said on Saturday.

During his meeting with the delegates who will be present at the polling stations in District No. In 2 of the National District, the former president said that the Dominican Republic is going through a catastrophic situation and that people “look with hope to popular power.”

Unexpected results in municipalities

Fernandez said that in the February elections his party obtained an unexpected result because they went to the polls very confident of themselves.

He said that during his tours in the recent electoral process, he received support in the streets, and that the same support from the people exists, “but we could not see it in the ballot boxes.”

He added: “There was no coordination between the various leadership teams, and therefore we were not able to convert popular support into an electoral victory.”

He told delegates that you should wake up early on Election Day. “It is a sacred day, it is a day for us to make progress and prosperity in the Dominican Republic possible, and there is no other day, this is today.” He said.

The Pueblo Force holds meetings with election officials and leadership at the highest level to promote vote-based membership.

The heads of the electoral authority, the current representative and candidate for continuation, Tobias Crespo, and the two candidates for the position of representatives, Pedro Jimenez and Francis Hernandez, participated in this meeting. Nelson Gomez, Chairman of Electoral District No. 2; Election administrators, among others.

A.M.









