April 6, 2024

Luis Antonio Torres Iribar is dismissed from the position of First Secretary of the Party in Havana

The Cuban government on Friday dismissed Luis Antonio Torres Iribar as first secretary of the Communist Party in Havana.

As you mentioned Caribbean ChannelThe plenary session of the regional committee of the political body held on Friday, at the request of the Politburo, agreed to release Iribar “to renew his responsibility”, without giving further details.

His place was chosen by Levan Izquierdo Alonso, who held the same position in Ciego de Avila.

Izquierdo Alonso, 56, has a degree in physical education and a master's degree in business administration. He is a member of the party's Central Committee and a deputy in the National Assembly. He has 35 years of experience as a political cadre and had responsibilities in the CDR and the party.

The official memorandum adds that in the plenary session, attended by Governor Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez, Torres Iribar was honored “for his devotion and devotion to the work of the party in Havana for more than five years.”

Born in Holguin 58 years ago, he is now the chief secretary thrown out the window He arrived in the capital in June 2018To replace Mercedes Lopez Asia.

His dismissal is the latest in a series of changes and thunderstorms at the top of power so far this year, in which the careers of many political leaders and ministers ended, the most prominent of which was Former President of Economics Alejandro Gil Fernández.

less than a month ago, The regime expelled the first secretary of the party in Ciego de Avila, Levan Izquierdo Alonso, who has only been informed that he will take on “other responsibilities in the organisation”.

See also  A motorcyclist records CDMX police asking for a "bite" for a closed lane sweep

He was replaced by Julio Heriberto Gómez Casanova, who served as first secretary of the committee in the main municipality of the Central Province.

