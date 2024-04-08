The Israeli Defense Minister confirmed that they are ready to respond to any possible attack from Iran

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (EUROPA PRESS/ARCHIVE)

minister Israeli Defense Yoav Galant He confirmed on Sunday that Israel had completed its preparations to confront “any scenario” against Iran, which has been threatening for days to respond to the alleged Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus (Syria).

Gallant made these statements after his meeting today with the Chairman of the Committee Israeli Army Operations DirectorateOded Basiuk, Chairman Directorate of Military IntelligenceAharon Haliva, according to a statement by the authorities.

Israel is in it Alarm status Following the attack that occurred last Monday, April 1, on the Iranian embassy in the country Damascuscapital SyriaIn which at least 19 people were killed, including the Supreme Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

After celebrating Zahedi's funeral yesterday, Iran insisted that this attack would not go “unpunished,” and that there would be a response against Israel, which it accuses of being behind it.

The Israeli press confirms that the Iranian authorities are planning to do this Drone and cruise missile attack against the Jewish stateBut also against American targets in the region. Iran thinks so White House He is “accomplice” in the attack.

The crisis in the Middle East worsens with new threats from Iran (Reuters/Hannah McKay)



Fear that this attack will reach Israeli territory has begun to penetrate its citizens, who have been stockpiling food in recent days.

The worry of The international community The conflict in Gaza, which turned six months old on Sunday, is steadily exceeding its limits during this period, due to the confrontations that took place between Israel and some Arab countries, whose relations have become more tense than ever in recent decades.

The military advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, said on Sunday Israeli embassies 'no longer safe'Which indicates that Tehran may attack the diplomatic headquarters of the Jewish state in response to the attack on its consulate in Damascus.

The Iranian regime threatened to attack Israeli embassies (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

“None of the embassies of the Zionist regime (Israel) are any longer safe.”Yahya Rahim Safavi, Military Affairs Advisor to the Supreme Authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran, paid tribute to the soldiers killed in the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, SNN reported.

Safavi, who served as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said that “confronting this brutal regime is a legal and legitimate right” for Iran. Revolutionary Guards Between 1997 and 2007.

The military advisor considered this Israel “violated all international laws” In reference to the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, in which seven members of the Revolutionary Guard and six Syrian citizens were killed, and Tehran held Tel Aviv responsible for it.

Among those killed in the attack were the Supreme Commander of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and his deputy, Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi.

Thousands of Iranians surround the truck carrying the coffins of Revolutionary Guard members killed in an airstrike attributed to Israel that destroyed the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Syria on Monday, at a funeral procession in Tehran, Iran, on Friday, April 5, 2024. (AP Photo / Waheed Salemi)

Israeli media reported that Israel had closed its embassies around the world, which, according to Safavi, highlights the “fear” of Tel Aviv.

Thus, Safavi joins the list of Iranian authorities that vowed revenge for the attack that occurred on Monday on the Iranian consulate. “Our brave men will punish the evil regime. “We will make them repent for this crime and other similar crimes, with God’s help,” Khamenei warned shortly after the attack.

In response to calls for Iranian retaliation, Israeli authorities stressed that Israel is on “high alert” and prepared for “a variety of scenarios.”

(With information from EFE)