Earthquake in Mexico today, Monday, April 8 – exact time, size, and location of the epicenter via SSN | National Seismological Service | Social Insurance | Solar Eclipse CDMX | mix up

according to National Seismological Service (SSN)in Mexico About 90 tremors with a magnitude exceeding 4 on the Richter scale were recorded, especially in states located near the Pacific Ring of Fire. That is equivalent to 60% of the earthquakes that occur around the world. From this standpoint, as a country with high seismic activity, I share with you the reports – in real time – of the aforementioned entity with data such as the exact time, epicenter and magnitude of the earthquake from major cities. Mexico City (CDMX), Guerrero, Oaxaca, Jalisco, Chiapas, Baja California, Colima, Jalisco, Michoacán, among others..

In this article, learn about the preventive indicators provided by the President’s government Andre Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) The rest of the competent authorities must be prepared in the event of any emergency. Remember to remain calm during an earthquake and pass on a message of reassurance to your friends and family at crucial moments. Prepare an emergency backpack containing food, clothing and first aid kit.

An earthquake in Mexico today, Monday, April 8, via SSN

a report National Seismological Service (SSN) live and live broadcast About the latest earthquakes recorded in Mexico today, Monday, April 8, 2024.

How should you act before, during and after an earthquake in Mexico?

I am sharing with you a useful list of good actions that you should take to be able to face a strong earthquake in Mexico or any other country in the world. Apply the following security recommendations that I will show you below:

Seismic map of Mexico where you can see which states have the highest and lowest risk of earthquakes, according to official data from SSN. (Photo: National Seismological Service/UNAM)

Before the Mexico earthquake

Constantly check your home infrastructure.

Install security locks, cabinets and shelves.

Store more fragile items in safe places.

Always keep a first aid kit with you.

Find an ideal meeting point where there is enough security for your family.

Educate your family members so they can turn off electricity, gas and water taps.

Prepare a list of emergency numbers to contact doctors, police, civil protection and others.

During an earthquake or earthquake in Mexico

Stay away from windows, mirrors and sharp objects that may fall to the floor.

Find shelter under a sturdy table or you can also place it under a door frame.

Cover your head and neck with your arms.

Avoid using elevators and climbing stairs during an earthquake.

Never run out of the building when an earthquake is moving.

After the Mexico earthquake

Seek medical assistance to treat people with serious injuries.

Providing first aid and emotional support to injured people who need it.

Do not use your mobile phone irresponsibly, this way you will avoid overloading the lines.

Check for structural damage to your home.

Close faucets to prevent possible leakage of electricity, water or gas.

Do not light candles, matches, or other objects that could cause a fire.

