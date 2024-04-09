Alicia Bárcena responded to the position of the Ecuadorian Chancellor: “There is no justification.”

Alicia Barcena's reaction to the words of the Ecuadorian Chancellor (Cuartoscuro)

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) Alicia Barcena Ibarra responded to the position of the Ecuadorian Foreign Minister, Gabriella SommerfeldIt ruled that there was “no justification” for the actions taken by the South American country's police at the Mexican embassy.

The Mexican diplomat said this during the morning conference on Monday, April 8 There are no justifications Due to the actions of the Ecuadorian police, not only was the embassy stormed, but members of the national mission were physically assaulted.

“There is no justification for police forces storming the Mexican embassy in Ecuador or physically attacking the dignity of diplomatic personnel.”

And so he always ruled the nation It has adhered to international lawBecause of this, he denied violating the provisions of the Vienna and Caracas Conventions. He even noted that Mexico maintained “direct and permanent” contacts with Ecuador to learn in-depth about this issue before granting political asylum.

Ecuador's Foreign Minister confirms that Mexico first failed to adhere to the Vienna Convention (EFE/EPA/Max Slovencik)

Bárcena Ibarra said that if there is any confusion or different reading of international agreements, Ecuador must always turn to the competent authorities. Ensuring peaceful methods Established by the Charter of the United Nations (UN) or the Charter of Bogotá.

“Mexico has maintained direct and continuous contacts with Ecuador regarding this incident, of course, to address the issue of asylum. If Ecuador had had a different interpretation than Mexico regarding the Asylum Convention or the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic Relations, it would have had to resort at all times to peaceful measures.” , as stipulated in the Charter of the United Nations or the Charter of Bogotá and Poland. They didn't“He finished.

Subsequently, the President of the SRE recalled the events that took place on the night of Friday, April 5, during the arrest of the former Vice President of Ecuador, Jorge Glas, which she once again described as a “flagrant violation of international law.”

Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena provided a timeline for the attack on the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador (Government of Mexico)

Concluding his account of the events, the Mexican Foreign Minister noted that immediately, on the instructions of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, diplomatic relations with Ecuador were severed, and reiterated that they would submit an action before the Security Council. international justice Court (international justice Court).

“We want to ensure respect for the buildings, property and archives of the Embassy in Ecuador, which have been completely closed indefinitely and consular services suspended.”

Finally, he confirmed that there would be a meeting in the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) to analyze the measures; But he also announced that they would be sending a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio GuterresTo present the case before the Human Rights Council and the General Assembly.

The Mexican Foreign Minister's statements came after the broadcast of an interview with the Ecuadorian Foreign Minister, who indicated that the administration of Andres Manuel López Obrador first… The Caracas Agreement was violated By granting asylum to a person convicted of ordinary crimes, coupled with the fact that the statements of the President of Mexico were interference in “internal affairs.”

In addition to the above, he revealed that despite knowing the consequences, President Daniel Noboa gave the order to enter the diplomatic headquarters: “naturally. He (Daniel Noboa) dictates foreign policy… What matters to us as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to inform you first through an extensive report, and second to provide you with advice. Of course you are told what consequences one action or another might have, and that was on the table.