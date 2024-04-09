The electoral card for the presidential elections was marked with photographs of the candidates

The National Elections Council, in an event held on Monday, April 8, conducted the process of selecting the position on the electoral ticket for the presidential elections scheduled for July 28.
During the ceremony, Elvis Amoroso welcomed representatives of political parties and independent candidates, and invited them to choose the location of their cards on the screen of the voting machines.
The journalist specializing in electoral affairs, Eugenio Martinez, reported on his account in Parties before voters
The National Elections Council confirmed that the distribution of positions on the ballot was in accordance with Article 70 of the Basic Law of Electoral Operations (Lobri), which stipulates the standards for this important stage of the electoral process.
#8a 3:30 pm #to update #frombranda This will be the device screen #28c PSUV in top left, MUD in 5th column, 2nd line, UNT in 7th column, 3rd line. Until the #20 a Candidates can be modified and replaced pic.twitter.com/UXNUszhkyR
– Eugenio J. Martinez (@puzkas) April 8, 2024
With the definition of the ballot, Venezuela is heading towards presidential elections that are being observed with great expectations both nationally and internationally, due to the large number of obstacles to the candidates proposed by the unitary program and the harassment measures against members of the Venti party. .
