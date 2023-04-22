From New York, Daddy Yankee’s daughter is imposing fashion in a short black dress

Jesaaelys Ayala Gonzalz is a prominent and influential businesswoman from Puerto Rico, who is best known as the daughter of a successful singer Daddy Yankee. In social networks, she has found her source of income where she not only falls in love with her personality, which she was able to achieve with great effort, but also shows how to use different cosmetics, because she is a professional fashion designer. The young woman dazzled everyone on her Instagram account by imposing her style with a short black dress that started setting trends in the fashion world.

daughter of the Daddy Yankee She is 26 years old and has decided to dedicate herself not to music, but to social networking and being a super influencer. Jesaaelys Ayala Gonzalez, as her full name is, is a businesswoman who is dedicated to promoting her beauty products and where she shares makeup routines on her Instagram that range from facials, to manicures or eyebrow tricks, and even on how-to hair care. This makes her an authority on aesthetics and thanks to her knowledge, her followers can apply the tricks she offers.

Jesaaelys is Daddy Yankee’s daughter. Instagram @jesaaelys source

On the other side, Jesaaelys Ayala Gonzalez shared what diet he put into practice to lose over 50 kilos and thus have a great silhouette. Daddy Yankee’s daughter admitted that she became obese and began eating a healthy diet based on five meals, one every 3 hours in small portions. In addition, reduce the consumption of processed and sugary foods, always accompanied by a strict routine.

The black dress worn by Daddy Yankee’s daughter

On his Instagram account, where he has more than a million and a half followers, Jesaaelys Ayala Gonzalez She was responsible for explaining why she is one of the most beautiful young women ever and she did it in a little black dress which is a trend that is currently being used. Daddy Yankee’s daughter caused sighs among her fans.

Popular short dress. Instagram @jesaaelys source

daughter of the Daddy Yankee He is enjoying his stay in New York and has taken advantage of the New York landscape to pose and steal all eyes. In the first photo, Jesaaelys is wearing a long white and light blue dress and white shoes that mix together to be both modern and trend-setting.

Daddy Yankee’s daughter is from New York. Instagram @jesaaelys source

