Luis Miguel Tour 2023: Everything you need to know about his upcoming concerts in Sol de Mexico | When will his new album be released? MX | Directions | Mexico

If you’re a “Sol de México” fan, you better be aware of the details. he Luis Miguel Tour 2023 it’s the truth! The 52-year-old singer, about whose life we ​​have learned a lot of details Luis Miguel: the series promises to “break it” when it returns and will give a series of concerts in the country of the Aztecs and Latin America.

Before his birthday, the interpreter of “Hasta Que Me Olvides” shared, via a post on his Instagram account, a video clip that sets off on a world tour: “Luis Miguel 2023 ″, along with people’s cries, simulating a live audience.

After this announcement, the followers of “Sol de México” began to speculate when the singer would return and after several months, they could finally say “Luis Miguel is back” and he will do it in the best way, with many. Presentations in Mexican territory.

Learn about luis miguel dates in mexico

Monterrey: November 15

Mexico City: November 21

Mexico City: November 22

Mexico City: November 24

Queretaro: November 30

Aguascalientes: December 2

San Luis Potosi: December 4th

Lyon: December 6th

Puebla: December 8th

Oaxaca: December 10

Veracruz: December 12th

Morelia: December 15th

Guadalajara: December 17th

How to buy tickets for the “Luis Miguel Tour”

Due to Luis Miguel’s recent announcement on his Instagram account, it is still unknown when tickets for the various concerts that the singer will perform in different countries will be sold out. However, it is expected that Ticketmaster will be the site responsible for selling tickets for the presentations that “Sol” will give in Mexico.

When will Luis Miguel’s new album be released?

A global music icon, Luis Miguel is poised to return to the stage in the coming months. As reported by Jorge “El Burro” Van Ranken, a childhood friend of Sol de México, the singer had finished recording a new album and was considering featuring it on his upcoming 200-show tour.

Like Van Ranken, another friend of Luis Miguel’s youth confirmed that the Mexican singer would return completely renewed, with new music, and with an unreleased studio album highlighting the pop genre. In the same vein, El Burro admitted that the interpreter of “La Incondicional” would return with a “great great album”.