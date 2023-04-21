April 21, 2023

Is Shakira carrying the fancy bag that Pique gave her while looking for a new home in Miami?

According to Lecturas magazine, the singer is looking for a new home. Presumably, one of the reasons is that she didn’t want to live in a place she once shared with her ex-husband, Gerard Pique.

However, it is indicated that during her visit to one of the exclusive properties in the “City of the Sun”, she is seen carrying a bag that was allegedly given to her by the player years ago.

Did Shakira carry the bag that Pique gave her?

On April 19, Shakira toured, in the company of her brother Tonino and a real estate agent, an impressive house, a candidate to be her next acquisition.

Shakira and her brother Tonino visit an estate in Miami.

credit: / Backgrade / Grosby Collection

She was dressed in a relaxed “outfit”: a dark blue T-shirt, loose-fitting jeans, and tennis shoes. She complemented her style with sunglasses and a Balenciaga bag.

According to La Vanguardia, the fancy bag will be the one Gerard gave him as a Christmas gift in 2019, when their relationship was still going well.

Shakira looked happy as she left a condo for sale in Miami.

credit: / Backgrade / Grosby Collection

The former soccer player, who is now having an affair with Clara Shea Marty, purchased the piece while on a family trip in Miami specifically.

On December 23 of that year, accompanied by a “I congratulate you” interpreter, he went to the Bal Harbor Mall, where he was caught getting a leather Papier B4 Graffiti Company bag for $2,000.

Last Wednesday, Shakira apparently wore the aforementioned accessory as she smiled at the explanations of the consultant, who explained the characteristics of the house they were in.

Shakira will carry the bag that her ex-husband, Gerard Pique, gave her.

credit: Grosby Group

The next possible meeting of Shakira and Pique

The aforementioned Spanish outlet reports that the Kings League founder will be traveling to the Florida city on April 26.

Thanks to the custody agreement he signed with the Colombian, he supposedly has the right to spend 10 days a month with the children to exercise his role as a father.

Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, owners of the “Mamarazzis” podcast, reported that the ex-partner’s attorney had already met to “plan everything” regarding the meeting.

However, it is still unknown if the businessman will also see Shakira during that period when he is in the city, for example, every time he goes to his current home to Milan and Sasha.

“Pique’s first trip will be to organize himself, find an apartment, see how his kids live, (learn) their extracurricular activities and work as a father,” Fa said.

What emerged was that the little ones asked their father not to come with his young girlfriend, Clara Shea, to this meeting, because they “didn’t want” to see her.

1/17

7 months after announcing his separation from Shakira, Gerard Pique decided to publish on Instagram the first photo in which he appears with his girlfriend, Clara Xia Marty.

2/17

This is in the midst of the fact that some media outlets in Spain maintain that the footballer was not loyal to the Colombian, which led them to part ways.

credit: Getty Images

3/17

There are those who suggest that the alleged infidelity occurred with Clara Xia, the 23-year-old who had been working for a year for the Catalan-owned company, Kosmos.

Click here to continue the exhibition

4/17

The supposed deception also appears to feature in Shakira’s new song, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” in which she hurls powerful “arrows” and allegations toward her ex-boyfriend and current girlfriend (with whom she now appears in this controversial photo).

credit: Gerard Pique / Instagram

5/17

Given this, some fans see Pique’s photo with Clara Xia as an apparent revenge on the singer for her new song. Others say that it is a sign that the relationship between the businessman and the girl is perfect in the midst of rumors of the supposed crisis they are going through due to the controversy that arose around them.

6/17

What seems to be true is that with everything and the picture hanging, Pique will still think a lot about his ex-wife and the mother of his two children: Milan (10 years old) and Sasha (7 years old).

Click here to continue the exhibition

7/17

After posting the photo with Clara Chía, the former footballer still has photos with Shakira on his Instagram account.

credit: Gerard Pique / Instagram

8/17

As can be seen in this screenshot, these are pictures in which he appears alone with her in a very affectionate way and in other pictures with his children.

credit: Gerard Pique / Instagram

9/17

For example, he still has this photo posted on July 9, 2021, in which he is seen very happy next to Shakira: “Holiday vibes,” he wrote.

credit: Gerard Pique / Instagram

Click here to continue the exhibition

10/17

She also gave birth to another baby girl with her children.

credit: Gerard Pique / Instagram

Eleven/17

and another single with the singer, whom he called “Art”.

credit: Gerard Pique / Instagram

12/17

“She is always so happy,” he wrote in this other message featuring Shakira, dated March 10, 2019.

credit: Gerard Pique / Instagram

Click here to continue the exhibition

13/17

These and other photos with the artist appeared on Piqué’s Instagram account until Thursday morning January 26, 12 hours after he posted the photo of himself with Clara Chía.

credit: Gerard Pique / Instagram

14/17

In fact, he was still following the singer across the platform, as this could have been confirmed.

credit: Gerard Pique / Instagram

fifteen/17

Same for her: Pique was also among the list of accounts she follows.

credit: Gerard Pique / Instagram

Click here to continue the exhibition

16/17

There are some celebrities who, when they end a love affair, usually delete the content they have with the person in question from their social networks. Others also follow each other.

credit: Gerard Pique / Instagram

17/17

It seems that Pique’s case with Shakira is not in the midst of the controversy in which they shine.

