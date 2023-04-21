Is Shakira carrying the fancy bag that Pique gave her while looking for a new home in Miami?

According to Lecturas magazine, the singer is looking for a new home. Presumably, one of the reasons is that she didn’t want to live in a place she once shared with her ex-husband, Gerard Pique.

However, it is indicated that during her visit to one of the exclusive properties in the “City of the Sun”, she is seen carrying a bag that was allegedly given to her by the player years ago.

Did Shakira carry the bag that Pique gave her?

On April 19, Shakira toured, in the company of her brother Tonino and a real estate agent, an impressive house, a candidate to be her next acquisition.

Shakira and her brother Tonino visit an estate in Miami. credit : / Backgrade / Grosby Collection

She was dressed in a relaxed “outfit”: a dark blue T-shirt, loose-fitting jeans, and tennis shoes. She complemented her style with sunglasses and a Balenciaga bag.

According to La Vanguardia, the fancy bag will be the one Gerard gave him as a Christmas gift in 2019, when their relationship was still going well.

Shakira looked happy as she left a condo for sale in Miami. credit : / Backgrade / Grosby Collection

The former soccer player, who is now having an affair with Clara Shea Marty, purchased the piece while on a family trip in Miami specifically.

On December 23 of that year, accompanied by a “I congratulate you” interpreter, he went to the Bal Harbor Mall, where he was caught getting a leather Papier B4 Graffiti Company bag for $2,000.

Last Wednesday, Shakira apparently wore the aforementioned accessory as she smiled at the explanations of the consultant, who explained the characteristics of the house they were in. See also Who is the actress who returns after an absence of 20 years?

Shakira will carry the bag that her ex-husband, Gerard Pique, gave her. credit : Grosby Group

The next possible meeting of Shakira and Pique

The aforementioned Spanish outlet reports that the Kings League founder will be traveling to the Florida city on April 26.

Thanks to the custody agreement he signed with the Colombian, he supposedly has the right to spend 10 days a month with the children to exercise his role as a father.

Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, owners of the “Mamarazzis” podcast, reported that the ex-partner’s attorney had already met to “plan everything” regarding the meeting.

However, it is still unknown if the businessman will also see Shakira during that period when he is in the city, for example, every time he goes to his current home to Milan and Sasha.

“Pique’s first trip will be to organize himself, find an apartment, see how his kids live, (learn) their extracurricular activities and work as a father,” Fa said.

What emerged was that the little ones asked their father not to come with his young girlfriend, Clara Shea, to this meeting, because they “didn’t want” to see her.